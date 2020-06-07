How to squeeze more storage space out of your hallway

Small houses don’t always provide us with heaps and heaps of space. Although that’s not ideal when it comes to planning for furnishings and décor, limited legroom can become a real nightmare as soon as it starts affecting your home’s storage factor.

Fortunately, here on homify we’re always ready with a hint (or 7) to help you navigate your way through any design / construction situation. So don’t be surprised that we’ve got these 7 storage tips ripe and ready when it comes to squeezing a tad more legroom / storage space out of your home’s hallways and corridors…