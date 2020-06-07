How to squeeze more storage space out of your hallway

Small houses don’t always provide us with heaps and heaps of space. Although that’s not ideal when it comes to planning for furnishings and décor, limited legroom can become a real nightmare as soon as it starts affecting your home’s storage factor.
Fortunately, here on homify we’re always ready with a hint (or 7) to help you navigate your way through any design / construction situation. So don’t be surprised that we’ve got these 7 storage tips ripe and ready when it comes to squeezing a tad more legroom / storage space out of your home’s hallways and corridors…
Although floating cabinets are more common in bathrooms or modern bedrooms (as bedside tables), they are also quite adept at clearing up floor space while helping out with storage in other parts of the home.
Tired of that monotone look of your hallway? How about going with a cabinet in a striking colour to add a pop of interest?
You don’t need to invest in a custom built-in design. A free-standing model with some displaying surfaces and storage compartments can make keeping your hallway organised and neat a snap.
How about a wall-mounted cabinet (storing a myriad of books, seasonal clothing, plastic bags, take-away menus, and goodness knows what else… ) in a subtle, clean design to help make your narrow hallway look more spacious and welcoming?
If you’d like to give your slim-style cabinet a stylish upgrade, switch out the knobs for something shinier, or copy our example and go without any knobs or pulls for a minimalist-style cabinet design.
We’re not suggesting that you should display all your shoes right across your home on different shelves and platforms. However, this ingenious design does help to keep shoes out of the way – and if it’s privacy you’re after, consider adding a little cabinet door to keep those shoes out of sight (but not out of mind).
The trouble with storage baskets is that right after you’ve tossed a few elements in them and stored them behind a cabinet door, you start forgetting what it is those baskets are holding. Try a different approach where you opt for 1 – 3 baskets on top of a side table or credenza (or even hung from wall hooks and –knobs). While they can still help you keep clutter at bay, seeing them neatly displayed out in the open can instantly jog your memory about which basket to search for which item.
Corners can be very tricky in terms of styling up or adding storage. Luckily, there’s always the option of a smaller bookcase (or floating shelf, or custom wraparound shelf cut to fit perfectly into that quirky corner… ).
homify hint: Paint that nook or corner a stunning accent colour from the floor up to about the length of the bookcase / shelf for instant visual appeal.
This is one of those projects where the assistance of a professional (like a Carpenter) would be most advantageous (depending on your DIY skills). But with your hallway already full of new storage ideas, we suggest moving on to your staircase and building some compartmentalised shelves on top of them (or underneath as in our example).
Just imagine all the different cubbies you can build for bags, toys, books, baskets, framed photographs of family and friends, you name it!
