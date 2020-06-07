Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

How to squeeze more storage space out of your hallway

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs White
Loading admin actions …

Small houses don’t always provide us with heaps and heaps of space. Although that’s not ideal when it comes to planning for furnishings and décor, limited legroom can become a real nightmare as soon as it starts affecting your home’s storage factor.

Fortunately, here on homify we’re always ready with a hint (or 7) to help you navigate your way through any design / construction situation. So don’t be surprised that we’ve got these 7 storage tips ripe and ready when it comes to squeezing a tad more legroom / storage space out of your home’s hallways and corridors…  

1. Floating cabinets

Modern / Scandinavian, Meter Square Pte Ltd Meter Square Pte Ltd Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs Wood White
Meter Square Pte Ltd

Modern / Scandinavian

Meter Square Pte Ltd
Meter Square Pte Ltd
Meter Square Pte Ltd

Although floating cabinets are more common in bathrooms or modern bedrooms (as bedside tables), they are also quite adept at clearing up floor space while helping out with storage in other parts of the home. 

Tired of that monotone look of your hallway? How about going with a cabinet in a striking colour to add a pop of interest? 

2. Open bookcases

homify Study/officeStorage
homify

homify
homify
homify

You don’t need to invest in a custom built-in design. A free-standing model with some displaying surfaces and storage compartments can make keeping your hallway organised and neat a snap. 

3. Slim styles

homify Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs White
homify

homify
homify
homify

How about a wall-mounted cabinet (storing a myriad of books, seasonal clothing, plastic bags, take-away menus, and goodness knows what else… ) in a subtle, clean design to help make your narrow hallway look more spacious and welcoming? 

If you’d like to give your slim-style cabinet a stylish upgrade, switch out the knobs for something shinier, or copy our example and go without any knobs or pulls for a minimalist-style cabinet design. 

4. Shoe shelves

Touch of Luxury, Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd

Touch of Luxury

Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd
Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd
Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd

We’re not suggesting that you should display all your shoes right across your home on different shelves and platforms. However, this ingenious design does help to keep shoes out of the way – and if it’s privacy you’re after, consider adding a little cabinet door to keep those shoes out of sight (but not out of mind). 

5. Wire baskets

Grey Kooboo Set of 2 Storage Baskets The Cotswold Company Country style living room Wood
The Cotswold Company

Grey Kooboo Set of 2 Storage Baskets

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

The trouble with storage baskets is that right after you’ve tossed a few elements in them and stored them behind a cabinet door, you start forgetting what it is those baskets are holding. Try a different approach where you opt for 1 – 3 baskets on top of a side table or credenza (or even hung from wall hooks and –knobs). While they can still help you keep clutter at bay, seeing them neatly displayed out in the open can instantly jog your memory about which basket to search for which item. 

6. Storage corners

The Man Cave: Supreme storage Just Interior Design Modern living room
Just Interior Design

The Man Cave: Supreme storage

Just Interior Design
Just Interior Design
Just Interior Design

Corners can be very tricky in terms of styling up or adding storage. Luckily, there’s always the option of a smaller bookcase (or floating shelf, or custom wraparound shelf cut to fit perfectly into that quirky corner… ).

homify hint: Paint that nook or corner a stunning accent colour from the floor up to about the length of the bookcase / shelf for instant visual appeal. 

7. Stair shelves

homify Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs White
homify

homify
homify
homify

This is one of those projects where the assistance of a professional (like a Carpenter) would be most advantageous (depending on your DIY skills). But with your hallway already full of new storage ideas, we suggest moving on to your staircase and building some compartmentalised shelves on top of them (or underneath as in our example). 

Just imagine all the different cubbies you can build for bags, toys, books, baskets, framed photographs of family and friends, you name it! 

Let’s get some dazzling inspiration via A shiny new Singaporean apartment with heaps of style.

This modern Singapore apartment is full of subtle style
Which of these hallway-storage ideas will you be trying?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks