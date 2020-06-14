Interior design done right: The colour blue

From dark and dramatic Navies to sweet and subtle Turquoises, there exists a myriad of different ways to sport the colour blue. Especially when it comes to interior design and architecture. But we all know that the wrong colour blue can very easily swallow up an entire room (visually speaking). Or clash with other tints. Or just make your entire space seem cold and clinical.

But instead of bashing blue, let’s show our appreciation for its versatility by guiding you through some right (and wrong) ways to use this colour in your interiors.