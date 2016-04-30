From drab to divine: a Barcelona apartment transformed

Today's feature dwelling is a clear demonstration of what can be achieved from restoration and refurbishment of a property. The example before us is a fabulous illustration of how one can get the most from their residence using shrewd design techniques and simple yet luxurious finishes. Planned and undertaken by the Barcelona-based architectural team at Oak 2000, this project rediscovers the magic and charm of a home that, over time, had concealed many of its features.

Situated in one of Barcelona's most characterful neighbourhoods, La Barceloneta, the brief was to create a dwelling that reflects the vibrant life outside the apartment, with minimalist, charismatic and serene interior living spaces. The entire area has been structurally reinforced, and the floorplan rearranged to suit a modern 21st century lifestyle. In addition, the previously dark and dank space required better illumination and a way to bring to life the different elements hidden in this home.

If you would like to take a tour of this spectacular before and after, check out the images below and get some fabulous ideas to update your own house or apartment!