The Secret Garden House

Today's house holds a secret, an intriguing feature that sets it apart from all other homes in the neighbourhood. Located in Yokkaichi, within the Mie Prefecture of Japan, privacy comes at a premium. And within this bustling, busy and frenetic suburban locale, today's feature dwelling creates a veritable hideaway and retreat from the chaos. In addition to privacy and solace within the city, garden space can be few and far between as well. For most Japanese city residents, a garden is a luxury and a privilege. This minimal modernist residence solves both of these issues with a secret garden space, concealed within the four walls of the home. The garden is private, it is spacious, and it is gorgeous.

Designed by Noriyuki Hisayasu Architects and Associates, this 88 square metre residence is a surprising and undeniably bold architectural statement. However, it is the walled rooftop garden that is the true standout feature of this house, adding a private place of enjoyment that is both versatile and unique. Secluded from the hustle and bustle of the world below, this garden-cum-courtyard creates a synergy between the architecture of the house and the natural environment. Practical, private and one-of-a-kind, this abode packs a stylistic design punch, and reinvents the concept of urban housing.

If you would like to take a gander inside this home, check out the images below!