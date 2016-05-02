A Korean home with Nordic flair

This lovely wood-frame Scandinavian-style home is located in the verdant South Korean countryside. It boasts a bright and airy ambience, soaring ceilings and the distinctive features that have made Scandinavian design so famous.

For those unfamiliar with the hallmark signs of Scandinavian design, you will soon notice vast expanses of wooden materials, minimalist furnishings and geometric tile-work. But the architects Woodsun, have also infused this home with its very own distinctive features as well. The firm specialises in the design and construction of wooden homes with classic peaked roofs, so they created some unique wooden elements sure to catch any home builders eye. Come with us on a photo tour to explore more!