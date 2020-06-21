6 storage tips for your small bedroom

Here on homify we firmly support the notion of doing more with less. And that’s why we’re constantly encouraging everyone to de-clutter their spaces and pare down their furniture/décor collections.
But what happens when you simply can’t do without certain pieces, like clothing? And what if your bedroom is on the smaller side and you’re desperate for more storage space? And what if you don’t have the means to contact a professional (like an Interior Designer, or a Carpenter… ) to come out and help you construct some new space?
Well, in that case, we’ll tell you to keep reading…
Out of sight, but not necessarily out of mind. Putting a bunch of stuff (neatly) under your bed instantly clears up extra legroom.
But what if there’s no storage space to speak of under your bed? Then we suggest you start searching for a new storage bed, DIY an under-the-bed storage tip, or raise your current bed and add decent storage containers yourself.
It’s not the size that counts, but rather what you do with it. So, if your little dresser isn’t doing what it should be in terms of storage, how about checking to see if you’re making optimum use of its folding- and drawer dividers?
Are you getting all that you can out of your bedroom closet? We understand that it can be tricky to alter pieces too much in a home, especially if you’re only renting, but we’re not necessarily advising tackling your bedroom closet with a drill to add more shelving!
Rather consider less permanent features such as clothing rods in your closet, over-the-door hangers, neat storage boxes to keep shoes, jewellery, and other similar accessories together, etc.
The right furniture won’t just enhance a room’s look, but also its functionality. And in small spaces (whether you use them for sleeping, dining, showering… ), double-duty furniture can become you new best friends.
How about a small floating drawer instead of a shelf? That’ll clean up some extra legroom. Or a bed that conveniently folds into the wall when not in use? Or a cute little ottoman with built-in storage compartments that can serve as a side table, or as seating when trying on shoes…
Granted, this idea might not be the cheapest on our list, and trying to fit a wardrobe into a small bedroom could even be perceived as insane. However, by installing a shallow wardrobe design along one of your bedroom walls, you instantly set up extra cubbies and other storage spaces to help minimise clutter.
homify hint: Opt for a light colour (white, soft beige lime green, sky blue… ) for your new wardrobe design to help make your small bedroom look and feel a tad roomier.
Does every single shirt and belt in your closet really belong there? How about the seasonal stuff that you don’t touch for half the year? Won’t they fit more comfortably into another space somewhere in your home, like the hallway closet? Or in neat storage boxes in the garage?
The point that we’re trying to make is: don’t hold your clothing hostage just because you’re obsessed with where they need to be stored. Maybe you just need to find a new spot for them…
From one cramped room to another, let’s find out How to squeeze more storage space out of your hallway.