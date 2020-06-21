6 storage tips for your small bedroom

Here on homify we firmly support the notion of doing more with less. And that’s why we’re constantly encouraging everyone to de-clutter their spaces and pare down their furniture/décor collections.

But what happens when you simply can’t do without certain pieces, like clothing? And what if your bedroom is on the smaller side and you’re desperate for more storage space? And what if you don’t have the means to contact a professional (like an Interior Designer, or a Carpenter… ) to come out and help you construct some new space?

Well, in that case, we’ll tell you to keep reading…