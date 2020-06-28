6 tricks to soften your dining room design

Consider yourself fortunate if your home has enough space for a stand-alone dining room! There have been rumours lately that formal dining rooms are on their way out. However, seeing the rich amount of dining rooms that have been designed and styled up since 2020 started, we are far from stressed.
It is just that sometimes we wish a dining room could have that warm, welcoming, casual look and feel instead of a formal design. A place where we can lounge and relax during informal dining sessions like a quick breakfast in the morning. So, with that as our mission, we searched and found 6 ways to give even the most modern dining room a charming and casual vibe…
A modern sleek space can be altered to look warmer and cosier via handmade elements, like a gorgeous rug. Just be sure that your rug of choice is large enough to comfortably anchor your dining table and –chairs.
See which of our professional Interior Designers and Decorators can help you achieve your dream dining space.
Bigger isn’t always better, since a very spacious dining room can look cold and underdone very quickly. In such a case, you’d be better advised opting for a rich, warm wall colour (reds, oranges, rusty browns… ) instead of cool ones (blues, greens).
If your dining room is privy to lots of sunshine, take full advantage of it. How about a comfy cushioned window seat / bench to make morning- or midday meals that much more enjoyable?
homify hint: Fake the sun with some cheery yellow fabrics for your window treatment, upholstered chairs, or even a cute little runner atop your dining table.
Books, travel trinkets, and other types of accessories stacked haphazardly (instead of in perfect order) can also let your dining room let loose a little. And consider bringing in some floating shelves (or an open bookcase or even a glass-door cabinet) to display your décor.
Maybe those cute little snow globes (or your book collection, or your potted plants, or those framed photographs of friends and family members… ) can even make for some interesting conversation topics during your next dinner party.
There’s no law stating that you can’t swap some rooms’ furniture around, is there? So, let’s say your living room has a gorgeous fireplace, but your dining room doesn’t, and you’ve been dreaming about having dinner by the fire.
Easy. Measure both your living- and dining rooms to see if there’s a huge difference in space. Then jot down on paper how you’re going to arrange your dining room furniture in its new space (and the same for your living room furniture).
Sometimes you can treat your dining-room walls to some new paint- and wallpaper colours, and sometimes you can’t. For the latter instances, opt to bring in thick draperies for your windows to:a) Give your dining room the warm colour it needs, andb) soften up the space via the layered fabrics.
Drapes flaunting patterns or interesting colours can immediately serve as a focal point in your dining room (if it doesn’t have one already). To best accomplish this, be generous with your drapes – even if that means having to add an extra set to the rod to help fill out the wall.
We have so much more to help inspire you, like Interior design done right: The colour blue.