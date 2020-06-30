The clean-cut look of a modern family home

Singapore-based Summerhaus D’zign is in charge of our latest inspirational piece. Dearly committed to high-class results, Summerhaus D’zign’s projects include private residential homes, boutique hotels, and various brands in the hospitality industry.

Of the multitude of services that Summerhaus D’zign clients have come to expect from this interior-design firm, the most popular are interior design and architecture, design and build, project management, construction, renovation, and bespoke designs focused on every client’s unique wants and needs.

If you’re still not convinced about Summerhaus D’zign’s reputation in the industry, just look towards the numerous awards it has picked up over the years. These include the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2017-2018, Asia Pacific Property Awards 2017-2018 (Best Interior Design Apartment Singapore), Asia Pacific Property Awards 2018-2019, A'Design Award, as well as the International Design Awards 2019.

The Summerhaus D’zign project we’re viewing today? A semi-detached house that got treated to some sublime (and super stylish) new interiors.

Let’s get inspired…