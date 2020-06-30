The clean-cut look of a modern family home

Singapore-based Summerhaus D’zign is in charge of our latest inspirational piece. Dearly committed to high-class results, Summerhaus D’zign’s projects include private residential homes, boutique hotels, and various brands in the hospitality industry.
Of the multitude of services that Summerhaus D’zign clients have come to expect from this interior-design firm, the most popular are interior design and architecture, design and build, project management, construction, renovation, and bespoke designs focused on every client’s unique wants and needs.
If you’re still not convinced about Summerhaus D’zign’s reputation in the industry, just look towards the numerous awards it has picked up over the years. These include the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2017-2018, Asia Pacific Property Awards 2017-2018 (Best Interior Design Apartment Singapore), Asia Pacific Property Awards 2018-2019, A'Design Award, as well as the International Design Awards 2019.
The Summerhaus D’zign project we’re viewing today? A semi-detached house that got treated to some sublime (and super stylish) new interiors.
Let’s get inspired…
Located within walking distance from Orchard Road, this existing property was in need of a clean, fuss-free look to give it a more modern (and welcoming) ambience.
And what do we do when simplicity is key? We opt for the tried-and-tested neutral colours, and in this case the professionals in charge chose white as the main tone for the interiors, complemented ever so strikingly by various shades of walnut.
Notice the television in the living room, which was customised to perfectly rotate 360°C, allowing these homeowners a prime view of their favourite TV series (or sports programme) while they’re seated at the dining table or cooking up a storm at the kitchen island.
When was the last time you witnessed an impressive dining table become a prime focal point in a dining room? This 2.4m table, which sits alongside a 1.7m island, flaunts a granite finish (from Spain, no less), lots of detail, depth, and a subtle monochrome colour palette to link it up with the adjoining kitchen.
Speaking of monochrome, that’s the same look we encounter when visiting the first-floor bathroom. However, there’s no denying the charming detail of the differently patterned tiles cladding up the floor and walls for some contemporary character.
Up to level two where we stumble onto the kids’ bedroom. Far from being meant exclusively for sleeping, this dashing design features an adjoining study area (complete with ample storage for a world of study materials), a wardrobe, as well as an en-suite bathroom.
It might appear as if we’re heading towards the attic, but in fact this leads towards a transformed zone consisting of the house’s main bedroom, a roomy walk-in wardrobe, plus an en-suite bathroom.
Dark woods and off-white tints continue to style up the majority of surfaces (both vertical and horizontal). And kudos to the professionals for ensuring that so much natural light floods these interiors on a daily basis via generous windows and glass doors.
Next, we’re going to show you How to squeeze more storage space out of your hallway.