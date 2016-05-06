What does your home say about you?

Are you an adventurer? Do you have a penchant for organisation and cleanliness? Or are you someone who enjoys a certain level of mess within their abode? Houses are wonderful windows into the soul, and can illustrate many different elements of an individual's personality. Homes are highly personal and intimate spaces, areas we spend the largest portion of our life, and often a place we share with our loved ones. It is for this reason that we seek out a dwelling for comfort, safety, freedom and self-expression.

So does your dwelling accurately describe who you are? Does its small quirks, stylistic details and features represent your individual persona and traits? Or is it perhaps a little intentionally or unintentionally unreliable? Our homes are façades, and we alter them to give the perceived notion or impression we wish to present.

Read on below for some of the main areas of the home that can impart valuable knowledge regarding their owner. From sock drawers to wardrobes, there is plenty to be gleaned from taking a peek inside one's own home!