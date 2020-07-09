Interior design colour ideas: How to wow with white

After selecting your perfect white, choose from one of three palettes for your space:

• Complementary palette: Combine any two colours appearing opposite one another on the colour wheel (like violet and yellow);

• Split-complementary palettes: Picking one colour and matching it with two colours adjacent to its opposite/complementary colour (like yellow with red and purple);

• Gradient colour palette: Decorating a space by using different hues from the same main colour (i.e. Bumblebee Yellow, Dandelion Yellow, Lemon Yellow… ).

Feel free to bring in pops of bright colour to complement your choice of white. Keep the 60-30-10 rule in mind to strike the perfect balance:

• 60% of your room must show the primary colour palette (that goes for the largest surfaces like the floor, walls, ceiling, etc.)

• 30% for the secondary palette (for furniture and soft furnishings)

• 10% for your main accent colour or pops of colour.