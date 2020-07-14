Meet the modern Tessarina apartment in Singapore

Summerhaus D’zign is the professional firm bringing us today’s inspirational piece. Located in Singapore, the works of Summerhaus D’zign speak for itself as is evidenced by its growing portfolio, as well as the various industry awards the company has walked away with over the years, including Asia Pacific Property Awards 2017-2018 (Best Interior Design Apartment Singapore), and the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2018-2019.

On the menu today? An award-winning design of an upmarket city apartment (known as ‘The Tessarina’) chock-a-block with elegant finishes, glamorous furnishings, and an overall lavish ambience.