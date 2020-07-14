Meet the modern Tessarina apartment in Singapore

Summerhaus D’zign is the professional firm bringing us today’s inspirational piece. Located in Singapore, the works of Summerhaus D’zign speak for itself as is evidenced by its growing portfolio, as well as the various industry awards the company has walked away with over the years, including Asia Pacific Property Awards 2017-2018 (Best Interior Design Apartment Singapore), and the Asia Pacific Property Awards 2018-2019.
On the menu today? An award-winning design of an upmarket city apartment (known as ‘The Tessarina’) chock-a-block with elegant finishes, glamorous furnishings, and an overall lavish ambience.
The Tessarina was deemed stylish enough to be awarded five stars at the Asia Pacific Property Awards under the category
Best Interior Design Apartment Singapore in 2017. Thanks to this opportunity, the professionals of Summerhaus D’zign were recognised alongside other design elites and –professionals in the industry, helping their work reach many more potential clients in need of some fresh style.
But what exactly was implemented here? Everything, apparently, as The Tessarina was given a complete makeover on the inside via new colours, subtle French influences, gold trims, updated lighting, etc.
Elegance seems to be the main keyword for this design, especially here in the open-plan living room which beautifully melts into a glamorous little dining zone. But what we’re really interested in are the various touches that help to make these interiors look and feel much more spacious than they actually are.
Like the tapered ceiling, creamy colour palettes, the commitment to open spaces as opposed to a clutter of accessories, that generous window ushering in a striking cityscape view, etc.
A monochrome look was decided on for the heart of this modern little home. White, black, and a myriad of greys in-between manage to introduce quite the classy character in here, especially with that tremendous focal wall enjoying so much attention.
Adequate counter-top space, storage areas, plus updated lighting help to ensure this kitchen, however charming you might find it, still functions perfectly as a working zone (which all kitchens ultimately are).
The colour palette takes a much lighter turn here in the bathroom, where marble in a soft creamy hue clad up the floor and walls in a deliciously patterned way.
Notice how the choices in accessories and interior design (such as the potted plants and glass shelving) serve to introduce as little detail as possible (less is more, of course).
… light oak flooring was settled on in order to complement the white wardrobe design (which becomes the main feature of the room). See how its clean and subtle design (no handles/hardware) manages to add a touch of detail to the room without overthrowing it in the least—and still managing to stay 100% functional. Now that’s interior design done brilliantly!
Before you host your next dinner party – are you aware of these 6 tricks to soften your dining room design?