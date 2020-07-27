2020 trends: Your newest garden decoration ideas

With summer building up, new design ideas and creative styles have begun to bloom worldwide. And with the world going through its current crisis, we welcome anything that’s going to take our mind off negativity – like spicing up our homes and gardens.
So, with that being said, let’s take a look at a few inspiring garden-design trends and ideas (copied from some of the most creative and influential Landscape Architects, Interior Designers/Decorators, and many more professionals in the design/construction industries) that have been making headway in 2020…
Even a few years ago you wouldn’t have needed to look very far to find an interior space styled up in the bohemian design. But it’s only recently that there’s been a shift to decorate more outdoor spaces in this unique look, resulting in the outdoor ‘boho’ look that is crafting up anything from gardens and patios to swimming pools and front porches.
The easiest way to introduce a touch of bohemian vibe into your outdoor space? Patterned throw pillows flaunting botanical- and tribal prints.
As mentioned, more of us are craving to move outdoors these days – a pretty poor substitute for travelling, but we make do with what we have. Indeed, there’s been a 192% increase in online searches for outdoor bars (and 106% for outdoor kitchens) during the past six months.
To make merging your indoors and outdoors easier, imagine that back yard (or patio, or balcony) as already part of your interiors. Approach this decorating project the same way you would an indoor living room, starting with a floor plan. Then consider arranging groups of seating, focal points, serving stations, and walkways… (depending on what you actually want to do with the finished space).
Even a teeny tiny garden can still flaunt some glamour with the right pieces. And since there was a 243% rise in the online search for ‘outdoor small space furniture’, we are encouraging everyone with limited legroom to go round with their furniture pieces. As in round tables, circular stools, curvy chairs… basically anything that opposes the harsh lines and enclosing angles that take up extra space.
Not that we don’t love some fluffy throw pillows, but wouldn’t your outdoor space be better suited to something else? Like a hammock and an egg chair? Or cosy bean-bag chairs?
Only you know how often you use your outdoor spaces, and for what purpose, so let that guide you on your search for some unique (but still very much comfortable and practical) seating options.
homify hint: Up by a staggering 257% in online searches, ‘patio day beds’ are prime pieces when it comes to 2020’s new “indoors out” theme. Simplicity is key here, especially for smaller spaces, so ditch that large coffee table and opt for a simple end table or small pouf with your new patio daybed.
As more of us are moving outdoors these days (within reason, of course), we are seeking brighter and more natural colours like Sky Blue, Forest Green, Rose Red, etc. Basically bright and welcoming colours and tints that Mother Nature has perfected, like Lemon Yellow (up by 103% over the past six months) and Coral (an increase by 50%).
No offense to the neutrals (whites, creams, greys… ), but this is not your time to shine!
Thus, rely on splashes of bright, playful fun when planning your outdoor furnishings and decorations in 2020.
Still on the topic of Mother Nature, what better way to appreciate her by displaying and maintaining some potted plants and –flowers? And as gardening has become much more popular lately, even those with small spaces can flex their green fingers with vertical gardening like green walls, stacking planters along shelves or window ledges, or opting for some hanging planters.
homify hint: Complete your new outdoor space with some dazzling lighting: string lights, outdoor table/floor lamps, solar lights for a pathway garden… so many options to consider!
