Musical inspiration for home design

Steven Pinker, an experimental and scientific cognitive psychologist, defines music as a sub-product of language and has controversially declared that music does not play a vital role in human evolution, that while we may enjoy it, music is not really so important to our existence. Many other psychologists and neuroscientists, however, strongly disagree with this theory. Some, like Daniel Levitin, a neuroscientist and sound engineer, have shown that music, while it may be a sub-product of language, has become absolutely imperative for communication and learning.

Trying to define music is as complicated as attempting to define love: we feel music, express ourselves with it, and are shaped by it. And although we know that there are many people who insist that they like all music or listen to everything, in the end there is always a melody, a progression, a style, or a note that hypnotises, seduces, or even defines us. An interesting fact: although as we grow we develop different tastes for everything, including music, we always have a predilection for the music we hear while in the womb and during the early years of our childhood, so if we think of ourselves as metal-heads or very indie but we have a secret passion for salsa, maybe we should ask our parents what they were listening to when we were little.

Many of us are passionate about music and recognise its strong influence on our lifestyles, behaviour, and even the environments of the places where we live and to work. At homify, we recognise the importance of music and, for those who want to take their passion beyond their sound systems or their vast collection of albums, here is an ideabook about incorporating love for music into home design.