The cool grey home on a hill

L-shaped homes have a long history in Korean architecture. They were often used to separate the Sarangbang—which is a private men-only space, from the rest of the home. Sarangbangs were used for studying, writing poetry, entertaining and various leisure activities. They were usually located opposite the women's area, which I guess was a place of work and not rest!

But there is more to this South Korean home than the Sarangbang. The home covers 192 metres square and is located in an area of medium density. Although there are some lovely views, the home is also surrounded by other, equally large homes. The architects Risyu Building have used the L-shaped layout to create small pockets of privacy and frame the outside world. It's a rather private home, so come with us on a photo tour to explore this interesting L-shaped home. Enjoy!