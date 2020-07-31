Your browser is out-of-date.

Professionals in Singapore: Chapter 3 Interior Design

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Project 5i Resale Hdb "Bright & Bluish Scandi", Chapter 3 Interior Design
Today we get our daily dose of inspiration from Chapter 3 Interior Design, an interior-design firm located in Singapore. Labelling themselves as “an experienced, fun and passionate group of designers”, the Chapter 3 Interior Design team is all about committing to clients’ wants and needs – and first-class visual style, of course.

Let’s delve a bit deeper into the background (and daily operations) of Chapter 3 Interior Design.

Company background

Project 5i Resale Hdb "Bright & Bluish Scandi", Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design

Project 5i Resale Hdb Bright & Bluish Scandi

Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design

Chapter 3 Interior Design was founded quite recently, in 2017. Its founder and his team, Syed Fadhil, already deserve credit for giving birth to other seasoned companies: Chapter ONE Interior Design Pte Ltd (on which Syed Fadhil and his team worked prior) and Chapter TWO Design Pte Ltd

Dearly committed to unequalled results, the entire Chapter 3 Interior Design team make it their mission to be a professional one-stop solution for clients’ renovation and interior design services, regardless of whether it’s for the residential- or commercial industries. 

The Chapter 3 Interior Design services

Project 5i Resale Hdb "Bright & Bluish Scandi", Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design

Project 5i Resale Hdb Bright & Bluish Scandi

Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design

Those who have never worked with an Interior Designer/Decorator might not have a clue about what it’s like having a seasoned professional on your design team. Or about the type of services available from the professional.

In the case of Chapter 3 Interior Design, clients can ready themselves to be spoiled with a range of services, including:

• Design meetings and –recommendations

• Material- and colour palette ideas

• High-resolution 3D imagery, designs and rendering

• Detailed (2D) drawings of proposed designs and projects

• Furniture layout suggestions

• Project management

• Site supervision

• And more…   

Some noticeable awards of Chapter 3 Interior Design

Project 5i Resale Hdb "Bright & Bluish Scandi", Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design

Project 5i Resale Hdb Bright & Bluish Scandi

Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design

Want more evidence that the experts at Chapter 3 Interior Design have been slaying it in the design- and architectural industries? Look no further than the company’s impressive collection of awards amassed over the years. 

These include the Business Trust Awards 2019/2020, Best ID Enterprise Of The Year Awards 2019/2020, Singapore Consumer's Choice Awards 2020/2021, Singapore Prestige Class Awards 2020/2021, and many more…

The company’s outlook

Project 5i Resale Hdb "Bright & Bluish Scandi", Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design

Project 5i Resale Hdb Bright & Bluish Scandi

Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design

The experts at Chapter 3 Interior Design are fully aware of their competition. That is why the firm continues to look at new ways to impress clients, as well as unique and trendy designs to try out. The result? An ever-growing portfolio speaking of numerous spaces (bathrooms, living rooms, bedrooms, even entire residential structures being styled up) dedicated to meeting the clients’ wants and needs while also ensuring a sturdy dose of functionality and style. 

Another factor which sets these professionals apart from competitors? Their approach to every project, which is not just about building a dream home or –room, but also forming a professional relationship/ friendship with the client. 

The company’s outlook (continued)

Project 5i Resale Hdb "Bright & Bluish Scandi", Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design

Project 5i Resale Hdb Bright & Bluish Scandi

Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design

The team’s motto? “Live your style”, which translates into the company’s commitment to customise and alter every project in such a way that it meets the client’s relevant requests, budget considerations, and lifestyle. 

Want to see some more designs by Chapter 3 Interior Design? Let’s be inspired by The freshly renovated city apartment by Chapter 3 Interior Design.

2020 trends: Your newest garden decoration ideas
Ready to give these professional interior designers a try?

