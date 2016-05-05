A tropical mansion with pizzazz

If you love homes with a generous touch of opulence, this mansion is for you!

It boasts a cool and curvy concave facade, an interior courtyard and lavish interiors. But the most interesting curvy features in the home are not merely aesthetic. The home is located in Thopputhurai, a town in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. The coastal area receives fierce heat and year-long humidity. Thankfully, the home faces south and receives summer breezes. So the architects Ansari and Associates, designed the home with a concave facade and large balcony that really gathers up the cool air and circulates it through the house. Come with us on a photo tour to learn more…