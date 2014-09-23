Brutalist architecture

Following on from our article that traced the history of architecture movements, we decided to continue this impromptu lesson in twentieth century architecture with this ideabook that looks at the brutalist movement. A controversial era, which had its moments of glory during the 50s, 60s and 70s, has indeed had a profound impact on the world stage of contemporary design. It is characterised by dark, raw materials, mainly concrete, as well as exposed steel and glass.

Brutalism came about in the post WWII era in Britain and Europe, as many buildings were destroyed during the war, and rebuilding cities needed to be done in a prompt and economical manner. The word brutalism is not derived from the English word brutal, but rather from the French term béton brut, or raw concrete . Brutalism is not without its critics, often described as cold and soulless, while many see it at as natural progression in architecture, and necessary for its time. Although the brutalist movement was all but dead during the 1980s, it has seen a resurgence in contemporary architecture. Whether you are a fan of its buildings or not, it is sure to be a prominent figure in many cities for years to come.