The Singaporean condo with spellbinding style

Getting the experts of Summerhaus D’zign, located in Singapore, on board with your architectural/design project means you are getting a professional partner on your team to ensure top-notch results. With a reputation for being one of the busiest (and most professional) interior design firms in the country, Summerhaus D’zign flaunts a portfolio (which just keeps on growing) chock-a-block with projects that are elegant, modern, spacious, luxurious, and a whole lot more…
Private residential structures (whether they be houses, apartments, or other types of abodes), along with boutique hotels and hospitality brands make up Summerhaus D’zign’s area of speciality. And on that note, let’s discover another sublime residence: a first-class condominium unit located in an apartment building known as “The Equatorial”…
If you’re ever fortunate enough to have 4m high ceilings, grab that chance with both hands! These interiors, although styled most perfectly, surely would not have had the same impact had those ceilings been less generous with their vertical space.
But let's not overlook the fabulous legroom that is used splendidly to combine a living room and dining zone in one uninterrupted layout.
Now this is how you work with a neutral colour palette! Coating up literally everything from the floors to the ceilings, these interiors (Flaunting a not-too-shabby layout of about 232 m²) go to great lengths to up the visual spaciousness while also helping to cast the light (both natural and artificial) around the room.
Top-choice materials (known for their sturdiness and visual style) like quartz, marble, and mirrors were scattered about to further introduce character and detail while also subtly boasting a look of opulence.
It’s like we always say: if you’ve got it, flaunt it!
Although it’s quite impossible choosing a favourite feature or finish in here, we just can’t ignore that impressive 3.2m dining table which conveniently seats 10 guests.
And that inspiring bar with its vintage whiskey collection is sure to help stimulate conversation when it’s time for dinner parties.
Right around the corner from the open-plan living/dining zone is where we locate the elegant kitchen. Set up in a convenient U-shape layout, this culinary corner definitely brings its A game in terms of a practical layout, adequate storage potential, sublime kitchen appliances, generous countertop surfaces, an influx of natural lighting and garden views…
It is our opinion that they saved the best for last – and also for the most private zones in the entire condo: the bathrooms with their unforgettable monochrome magic.
With all three featuring a timeless style (black and white marble, generous mirrors, brown travertine, expert lighting fixtures… ), it can be tricky keeping track of which bathroom is which. However, look closely and you can clearly see the different ways in which elegance has been spread about in all three…
