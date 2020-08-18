The urban-industrial interiors of perfection

Founded back in 2017 by Syed Fadhil and his professional team, Chapter 3 Interior Design has been adding a unique touch to Singapore’s (and the world’s) concept of interior design. Specialising in interior design and –decorating, Chapter 3 Interior Design can be seen as a continuation of Chapter ONE Interior Design Pte Ltd (on which Syed Fadhil and his team worked prior) & Chapter TWO Design Pte Ltd.

High-style class is always the main mission, which is why the Chapter 3 Interior Design team has become known as a one-stop solution for clients’ renovation- and interior-design needs. And the proof is most certainly in the results, as the firm has even walked away with a collection of industry awards, including Best ID Enterprise Of The Year Awards 2019/2020, Singapore Prestige Class Awards 2020/2021, and Top 50 Interior Design Awards 2020/2021.

Let’s indulge in one of Chapter 3’s most unique projects: a city apartment coated in an exceptional blend of eclectic-urban-industrial style.