Before and after: from disaster to dream kitchen

Just outside the kitchen, a simple wooden table has been laid with eclectic white chairs for dining pleasures. A vibrant artwork, a couple of potted plants, and delicately patterned runners complete the look. A glossy white wooden cabinet stands nearby for you to organise stuff or display knick-knacks.

The exciting makeover of this Italian kitchen is truly inspiring! It's an example of how a compact space can be a joy to live in too. For more ideas, here is another ideabook you can check out: From drab to divine: a Barcelona apartment transformed.