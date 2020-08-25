Bathroom trends 2020 that are still going strong

Late last year / early this year we shared our thoughts on 2020’s trendiest styles and interior-design ideas (with courtesy from some of our most esteemed interior-design professionals). These included colours, fittings, fixtures, accessories, and just about anything else that can add style and functionality to a home.
Fast-forward to about 8 months later where we can take stock of our predictions and see which trends, especially for bathroom designs, are still continuing as the year progresses…
At one point golden finishes were the talk of the town, but as of August 2020 the most prized material in modern bathroom designs seems to be brass.
This metallic finish can add a world of wonder and style to just about any piece, but for bathrooms it would seem that taps and fixtures are the most popular options. That is regardless of the main colour palette, as brass (with the appropriate amount of lighting, obviously) can add some stylish shine to a vanity, shower, or even a cosy little corner tub.
And don’t forget that brass weathers very well, making it one of the most durable options in interior design.
Any excuse to impress, right? Well, showers with eye-catching styles are nothing new, and it would seem this tendency to turn showers into striking focal points is growing more and more popular.
Luckily, we have a world of choices to help turn any shower into something much more remarkable. Mosaic tiles? Waterproof wallpaper/paint? How about some pretty wall niches to clear some of that soap-and-shampoo clutter?
Walls flaunting dark and dramatic tones have been in style for quite some time, especially with bedrooms and living rooms. But this year, more and more bathrooms seem to forego the trusted neutral colour schemes for tints and tones much more… prominent.
The most popular darker colours for bathrooms? It would seem trendsetters and lovers of design are crazy about natural colours in deeper tints, like navy / ocean blues, moss greens, ruby reds, etc.
Perhaps this has something to do with the fact that these darker tints pair perfectly with brass fixtures and –finishes?
2020 is certainly the year to go big – that is, in terms of tiles for bathroom designs. Large, oversized tile designs can ensure a more spacious feel for a bathroom, especially smaller ones, thanks to minimal grout lines.
What would your bathroom look like with some new large wall/floor tiles in a dark and decadent colour, like charcoal or peacock blue?
Eclectic Urban Industrial
Not too crazy about dark, moody colours? Luckily, 2020’s bathroom trends are still including one of our favourite building/designing materials ever: wood.
Embracing the outdoors and letting interiors merge with exteriors is another big trend this year, which explains why so many of us still prefer to include some wooden finishes here or there – as it’s a visual link to the outside world and Mother Nature herself.
homify hint: Want to indulge in a peaceful, spa-like bathroom design? Include wooden finishes, opt for neutral- and light colours, commit to indoor plants and foliage, and ensure your lighting levels can be adjusted as desired (i.e. a dimmer switch for when it’s time to sink into that bubble bath and just vanish for an hour or two).
