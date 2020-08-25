Bathroom trends 2020 that are still going strong

At one point golden finishes were the talk of the town, but as of August 2020 the most prized material in modern bathroom designs seems to be brass.

This metallic finish can add a world of wonder and style to just about any piece, but for bathrooms it would seem that taps and fixtures are the most popular options. That is regardless of the main colour palette, as brass (with the appropriate amount of lighting, obviously) can add some stylish shine to a vanity, shower, or even a cosy little corner tub.

And don’t forget that brass weathers very well, making it one of the most durable options in interior design.