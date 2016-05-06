Before and after: a sleek home makeover

A rearrangement in the layout of the bathroom caused this phenomenal change to happen. Dark blue and pale cream tiles now line the walls and add to the brightness factor. The floor has been retiled in a more elegant manner, and bright recessed lighting lends a happy vibe to the space. Instead of the bulky corner tub, a sleek, minimalistic tub now lies on the left. A half wall-and-glass partition keeps it separate from the open shower area on the right. The bathroom now looks far more open, spacious and breathable, right?

This South Korean abode is an example of what a complete makeover can achieve. A home which lacked even the tiniest bit of brilliance before can become a glorious sanctuary with creative renovation. Check out another Before and After story for further inspiration: Ooh la la! A French Apartment Transformed.