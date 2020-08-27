7 storage ideas to save space in every room

Don’t scare off guests with piles of clutter in your most valuable socialising space. Start off by collecting all your small electronics (i.e. remote controls) neatly in one drawer / storage basket.

Opt for furniture pieces that can help with storage (such as coffee tables with drawers and cubbies, ottomans that can be used as extra seating… ).

And those bookshelves? Remember to include “breathing room” in-between your books and other trinkets to avoid a cluttered look.