9 tricks for dressed-to-impress entryways

You know what’s better than a positive first impression? Not much! And that’s true for everything in life, including the people we meet. And although we can’t really dish out advice on proper manners, we do have a lot of information on how your house’s entryway can ensure the perfect first impression (thanks to our trusty professionals in the architectural / interior design industries).
For instance, how would you feel about a home where you had to stumble around in the dark as soon as you crossed that threshold? Not terribly impressed, right? So, let’s ensure you understand the must-have pieces needed for a practical (and visually stunning) home entrance.
Your shoes and keys (and scarves, and hats, and bags… ) need to be stored somewhere, right? So, they might as well all be conveniently kept in a practical cupboard / bench / cubbies / baskets near your entrance.
homify hint: Mounted wall hooks (for hats, bags, coats… ) are especially practical, seeing as they use no floor space whatsoever.
Lay down a practical floor mat or area rug for guests to wipe their shoes. Either that or have fun sweeping up debris / mopping up mud from your front entrance straight through your home.
This is more about having a comfy spot to sit to put on (and take off) footwear. Thus, forget about picking the biggest sofa you can find and instead opt for a charming-yet-casual design—a simple ottoman can even do the trick!
A flat surface / table in your entryway can pull double duty. While it can add to the space’s style it can also help out with storage and displaying décor. Especially if there are drawers, cabinet doors, and hidden cubbies involved…
Be practical about where you place your entryway’s lighting fixture and the switch. Switching a light off/on upon leaving/returning should be as effortless as possible.
And obviously your entryway’s space, including that ceiling height, will determine whether that light is going to be a picture-pretty pendant, a chandelier, wall sconces or even just a stylish table lamp.
You know, for that final gussying up before leaving home. Also, the right mirror can add visual spaciousness while also reflecting a beautiful view, like a painting or your garden.
Although paint and wallpaper don’t take up space, you still need to be careful about how you style your entryway’s walls. Smaller spaces need soft colours (think neutrals) and very little detail/pattern, as ‘visual clutter’ is also very much a thing you need to avoid.
Extend your home’s interior style to include your entryway. For instance, if you’re a self-proclaimed cinephile, how about a beautifully framed film poster in your entryway? Or, if you can’t get enough of potted plants in your home, then by all means include some in your entryway to freshen it up.
Finally, your entryway needs to show off something personal, whether that’s framed photographs of family and pets, or a collection of travel keepsakes on your entryway table. But also think about adding practical pieces that can enhance the space’s detail, like a colourful scatter cushion or umbrella holder.
Next up: let’s see How to squeeze more storage space out of your hallway.