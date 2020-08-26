Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 tricks for dressed-to-impress entryways

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
An Indoor Kitchen Space Combined with the Outdoors, Vogue Kitchens Vogue Kitchens Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

You know what’s better than a positive first impression? Not much! And that’s true for everything in life, including the people we meet. And although we can’t really dish out advice on proper manners, we do have a lot of information on how your house’s entryway can ensure the perfect first impression (thanks to our trusty professionals in the architectural / interior design industries).

For instance, how would you feel about a home where you had to stumble around in the dark as soon as you crossed that threshold? Not terribly impressed, right? So, let’s ensure you understand the must-have pieces needed for a practical (and visually stunning) home entrance. 

1. Home entryway needs: Sufficient storage

Casa GM, GLR Arquitectos GLR Arquitectos Modern windows & doors
GLR Arquitectos

GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos
GLR Arquitectos

Your shoes and keys (and scarves, and hats, and bags… ) need to be stored somewhere, right? So, they might as well all be conveniently kept in a practical cupboard / bench / cubbies / baskets near your entrance. 

homify hint: Mounted wall hooks (for hats, bags, coats… ) are especially practical, seeing as they use no floor space whatsoever. 

2. Home entryway needs: A practical rug

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
ATTIK Design

ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

Lay down a practical floor mat or area rug for guests to wipe their shoes. Either that or have fun sweeping up debris / mopping up mud from your front entrance straight through your home. 

3. Home entryway needs: Seating

Caprice Deco, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

This is more about having a comfy spot to sit to put on (and take off) footwear. Thus, forget about picking the biggest sofa you can find and instead opt for a charming-yet-casual design—a simple ottoman can even do the trick! 

4. Home entryway needs: A flat surface

Sea Point Apartment, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Do Cabo

Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

A flat surface / table in your entryway can pull double duty. While it can add to the space’s style it can also help out with storage and displaying décor. Especially if there are drawers, cabinet doors, and hidden cubbies involved…

5. Home entryway needs: Overhead lighting

Entrance Hall Studio Hooton Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Studio Hooton

Entrance Hall

Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton
Studio Hooton

Be practical about where you place your entryway’s lighting fixture and the switch. Switching a light off/on upon leaving/returning should be as effortless as possible.

And obviously your entryway’s space, including that ceiling height, will determine whether that light is going to be a picture-pretty pendant, a chandelier, wall sconces or even just a stylish table lamp.

6. Home entryway needs: A mirror

House Oranjezicht, ATTIK Design ATTIK Design Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
ATTIK Design

ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design
ATTIK Design

You know, for that final gussying up before leaving home. Also, the right mirror can add visual spaciousness while also reflecting a beautiful view, like a painting or your garden. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Home entryway needs: A wall covering

HALLS DE ENTRADA CHEIOS DE PERSONALIDADE, ANTARTE ANTARTE Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
ANTARTE

ANTARTE
ANTARTE
ANTARTE

Although paint and wallpaper don’t take up space, you still need to be careful about how you style your entryway’s walls. Smaller spaces need soft colours (think neutrals) and very little detail/pattern, as ‘visual clutter’ is also very much a thing you need to avoid. 

8. Home entryway needs: Consistent style

An Indoor Kitchen Space Combined with the Outdoors, Vogue Kitchens Vogue Kitchens Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Vogue Kitchens

An Indoor Kitchen Space Combined with the Outdoors

Vogue Kitchens
Vogue Kitchens
Vogue Kitchens

Extend your home’s interior style to include your entryway. For instance, if you’re a self-proclaimed cinephile, how about a beautifully framed film poster in your entryway?  Or, if you can’t get enough of potted plants in your home, then by all means include some in your entryway to freshen it up. 

9. Home entryway needs: Personality

Beautifully Designed Corridor, DMR DESIGN AND BUILD SDN. BHD. DMR DESIGN AND BUILD SDN. BHD.
DMR DESIGN AND BUILD SDN. BHD.

DMR DESIGN AND BUILD SDN. BHD.
DMR DESIGN AND BUILD SDN. BHD.
DMR DESIGN AND BUILD SDN. BHD.

Finally, your entryway needs to show off something personal, whether that’s framed photographs of family and pets, or a collection of travel keepsakes on your entryway table. But also think about adding practical pieces that can enhance the space’s detail, like a colourful scatter cushion or umbrella holder.

Next up: let’s see How to squeeze more storage space out of your hallway

Bathroom trends 2020 that are still going strong
Are you all geared up to give your entryway a makeover?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks