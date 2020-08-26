9 tricks for dressed-to-impress entryways

You know what’s better than a positive first impression? Not much! And that’s true for everything in life, including the people we meet. And although we can’t really dish out advice on proper manners, we do have a lot of information on how your house’s entryway can ensure the perfect first impression (thanks to our trusty professionals in the architectural / interior design industries).

For instance, how would you feel about a home where you had to stumble around in the dark as soon as you crossed that threshold? Not terribly impressed, right? So, let’s ensure you understand the must-have pieces needed for a practical (and visually stunning) home entrance.