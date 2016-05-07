An angular home with hidden charm

There are plenty of contemporary homes with unusual facades, but few homes with bold exteriors that have a unique impact on the spirit of the home—inside and out.

The home we will explore today is a rare example of one such home. The exterior has been designed to create a strong tilting facade that starts at ground level and rises to create a striking facade. On the outside, this angle creates an impressive facade. Inside, the angle of these walls tends to enclose and infuse the living areas with a special homely feel.

The project comes to us courtesy of WoodenHouse and we should add that it's located in Suncheon, South Korea. Come with us on a photo tour to explore more…