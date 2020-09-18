8 storage ideas to kill your small bathroom’s clutter

Let’s be honest: cleaning a bathroom, particularly a small one, is not fun. But we’re willing to bet that organising one is even harder, considering that the bathroom is the one space in any home that needs to be as clean and neat as possible (like any professional Bathroom Designer or Interior Designer/Decorator can confirm).

Fortunately, here on homify we are always on the hunt for hot trends and easier ways to impress via beautiful interiors. And that includes creative ways to up your tiny bathroom’s storage…