8 storage ideas to kill your small bathroom’s clutter

Let’s be honest: cleaning a bathroom, particularly a small one, is not fun. But we’re willing to bet that organising one is even harder, considering that the bathroom is the one space in any home that needs to be as clean and neat as possible (like any professional Bathroom Designer or Interior Designer/Decorator can confirm).
Fortunately, here on homify we are always on the hunt for hot trends and easier ways to impress via beautiful interiors. And that includes creative ways to up your tiny bathroom’s storage…
If limited legroom is a real problem in your bathroom, see what your walls can do to help. Wall-mounted shelving (for extra toiletries like soaps and toilet paper) can be installed easily and quickly, and depending on your DIY skills you may not even require professional assistance.
Stylish little trays add detail and character in addition to helping a space stay neat and organised. Why not opt for a few to keep your makeup, perfume, soaps and skincare products in one convenient spot?
homify hint: Shower caddies are still considered a classic storage solution for small showers and bathrooms.
We’re not sure who the first person was to use a decorative ladder, but we do know that this remains one of the easiest and quickest ways to keep bathroom clutter at bay. And although this option is especially useful in bathrooms with a shabby chic or Scandinavian style, decorative ladders are available in just about any size and design.
Just like your new tiny trays, matching baskets can also complement a bathroom’s look while helping with storage. We recommend opting for a few wicker/wire baskets (about three) and keeping these near your toilet, under the sink, on a shelf, or even on your vanity countertop for products like lotions, shampoos, toilet paper, magazines, etc.
Adding more towel racks to a bathroom, big or small, ensures better organisation opportunities. So go ahead and add an extra towel rack or –hook behind your bathroom door – you never know when you’ll be needing them for unexpected overnight guests.
No budget to purchase new built-in shelving? Consider repurposing an old furniture piece, like that ancient armoire which has been gathering dust in your garage / basement for years. Although armoires are known for their traditional- and classical looks, they are quite skilled at providing extra storage space.
Just ensure your choice in furniture piece is not too big and bulky for your limited bathroom space.
Zhoosh up those bathroom cabinets for more storage potential, but instead of adding another shelf on the inside, see what you can do to that cabinet door. Some well-known ideas include hanging small baskets via self-adhesive hooks on the inside of the door, adding a lazy Susan for easier access (which is also a trendy idea for kitchens), etc.
Keeping your little ones’ stuff together can be the biggest challenge of all! That’s why we love the idea of colour-coding kids’ storage spots (i.e. a green basket to go with that green toothbrush and green bath toy… ) to ensure a neater and more consistent look – plus a clear picture of who is responsible for storing what where.
