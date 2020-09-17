Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Start styling your home’s entryway with these 7 tips

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Glamorous Modern Home, Design Intervention Design Intervention Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Loading admin actions …

As your home’s entryway/foyer is one of the first spaces you (and visitors) see, shouldn’t some decent planning go into it to ensure a sublime (and lasting) impression? For sure! And if there’s one thing we at homify are sure about, it’s that you don’t need hectares of space for some inspiring style. 

Thus, without further ado, let’s take a look at these 7 style tips (which have been tried and tested by countless Interior Designers/Decorators worldwide) to freshen up your entryway. 

1. Mark out the space

Foyer Area - Shoe Rack Lydia Design Studio Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Lydia Design Studio

Foyer Area—Shoe Rack

Lydia Design Studio
Lydia Design Studio
Lydia Design Studio

First of all, decide how big your entryway is going to be (i.e. how much of the adjoining room/hallway will it take up) and commit to keeping that space clutter-free. Any zone not dedicated to a neat and clean appearance is well on its way to becoming a dumping ground. 

2. Pick an appropriate theme

İ&M YILDIZ EVİ, yücel partners yücel partners Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
yücel partners

yücel partners
yücel partners
yücel partners

Since a lot of foyers are on the smaller side, they present a unique opportunity to experiment with different styles, colours and themes. 

Take note: although you do not want your home’s entryway to have a completely different look from the rest of the house, you are allowed to be brave with décor that can add more of an impact (like a bright wall colour, patterned wallpaper, your choice in lighting… ) since entryways and hallways are regarded as “in-between” zones.

3. Experiment with colours

The Foyer U and I Designs Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
U and I Designs

The Foyer

U and I Designs
U and I Designs
U and I Designs

What colours you bring into your entryway can surely inspire, and even tease guests about what to expect from the rest of your home. But of course it depends on the type of look you’re after.

Cool natural colours (like blues and greens), paired with plants and flowers, can induce a lush and natural vibe. And brightly coloured wallpaper is more conducive to a fun, whimsical style. And so forth…  

4. Opt for a slim bench

Entryway by Design Intervention Design Intervention Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs entryway,entrance design,marble floor,bespoke furniture,hallways design,design intervention,bespoke table,furniture design,table design,sg homes
Design Intervention

Entryway by Design Intervention

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

We specifically state ‘slim’ as that thin design definitely helps to save precious space. But for serious bonus points, opt for a slim bench with built-in storage compartments to help keep your entryway’s clutter at bay. 

5. Let your walls help with storage

Entrance Foyer The Artisanal Story Modern corridor, hallway & stairs MDF Grey
The Artisanal Story

Entrance Foyer

The Artisanal Story
The Artisanal Story
The Artisanal Story

Those walls are good for so much more than paint and mirrors, you know. Like wall-mounted shelving, cabinetry, hooks and brackets for storing and hanging a myriad of clutter-prone pieces. 

And all this without taking up any floor space whatsoever!

6. Bring in some beautiful baskets

Entrance Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Entrance

Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors
Salomé Knijnenburg Interiors

Want to keep your items neatly grouped together? We recommend adding a basket (how many you’ll need will depend on your entryway size, how much clutter you need to get rid of, etc.) to your entryway table to help keep shoes, keys, papers, and other loose items out of sight. 

7. Think twice about your accessories

Luxurious Entryway Design Design Intervention Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Design Intervention

Luxurious Entryway Design

Design Intervention
Design Intervention
Design Intervention

Obviously your entryway will need some visual splendour along with its functional pieces and –layout. So, look to your space and lifestyle (and budget) to determine what’s needed and what will just waste precious legroom in your new foyer. 

Some choice ideas include mirrors (to gussy up one last time before heading out), sufficient lighting, a floor rug, wall art (will one oversized painting suffice or would you rather go with a gallery wall?), potted plants and flowers to freshen your indoor air, etc. 

Just remember that your entryway, like any other room in your house, still needs to have sufficient legroom for moving about to beat that claustrophobic look. 

There’s still time left for those interested in Bathroom trends 2020 that are still going strong

7 features you need for an inspiring master bedroom design
What other décor tips do you deem as important for styling up an entryway?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks