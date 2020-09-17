Start styling your home’s entryway with these 7 tips

As your home’s entryway/foyer is one of the first spaces you (and visitors) see, shouldn’t some decent planning go into it to ensure a sublime (and lasting) impression? For sure! And if there’s one thing we at homify are sure about, it’s that you don’t need hectares of space for some inspiring style.
Thus, without further ado, let’s take a look at these 7 style tips (which have been tried and tested by countless Interior Designers/Decorators worldwide) to freshen up your entryway.
First of all, decide how big your entryway is going to be (i.e. how much of the adjoining room/hallway will it take up) and commit to keeping that space clutter-free. Any zone not dedicated to a neat and clean appearance is well on its way to becoming a dumping ground.
Since a lot of foyers are on the smaller side, they present a unique opportunity to experiment with different styles, colours and themes.
Take note: although you do not want your home’s entryway to have a completely different look from the rest of the house, you are allowed to be brave with décor that can add more of an impact (like a bright wall colour, patterned wallpaper, your choice in lighting… ) since entryways and hallways are regarded as “in-between” zones.
What colours you bring into your entryway can surely inspire, and even tease guests about what to expect from the rest of your home. But of course it depends on the type of look you’re after.
Cool natural colours (like blues and greens), paired with plants and flowers, can induce a lush and natural vibe. And brightly coloured wallpaper is more conducive to a fun, whimsical style. And so forth…
We specifically state ‘slim’ as that thin design definitely helps to save precious space. But for serious bonus points, opt for a slim bench with built-in storage compartments to help keep your entryway’s clutter at bay.
Those walls are good for so much more than paint and mirrors, you know. Like wall-mounted shelving, cabinetry, hooks and brackets for storing and hanging a myriad of clutter-prone pieces.
And all this without taking up any floor space whatsoever!
Want to keep your items neatly grouped together? We recommend adding a basket (how many you’ll need will depend on your entryway size, how much clutter you need to get rid of, etc.) to your entryway table to help keep shoes, keys, papers, and other loose items out of sight.
Obviously your entryway will need some visual splendour along with its functional pieces and –layout. So, look to your space and lifestyle (and budget) to determine what’s needed and what will just waste precious legroom in your new foyer.
Some choice ideas include mirrors (to gussy up one last time before heading out), sufficient lighting, a floor rug, wall art (will one oversized painting suffice or would you rather go with a gallery wall?), potted plants and flowers to freshen your indoor air, etc.
Just remember that your entryway, like any other room in your house, still needs to have sufficient legroom for moving about to beat that claustrophobic look.
