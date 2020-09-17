Start styling your home’s entryway with these 7 tips

As your home’s entryway/foyer is one of the first spaces you (and visitors) see, shouldn’t some decent planning go into it to ensure a sublime (and lasting) impression? For sure! And if there’s one thing we at homify are sure about, it’s that you don’t need hectares of space for some inspiring style.

Thus, without further ado, let’s take a look at these 7 style tips (which have been tried and tested by countless Interior Designers/Decorators worldwide) to freshen up your entryway.