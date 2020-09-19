9 ways to inject BIG style and space into small homes

As more and more of us come to realise the potential of small homes, more and more professionals (including Architects, Interior Designers and Decorators, etc.) seem to generate tips and tricks to help make tiny living that much more efficient. And stylish, obviously.
So, regardless of your living situation, here are 9 ideas to help you clear up some extra space while adding extra functionality and style to your small interiors.
Of course limited legroom is no excuse for a lack of potted pretties. But be smart about your (lack of) indoor space and opt for hanging plants from your walls and ceilings that don’t take up any surface space.
No need to opt for an all-white colour palette, for there are thousands of light-hued options. The reason we encourage you to rather reach for some light greys (or baby blues, or mint greens… ) is because lighter colours help to make a space appear larger. Darker colours visually swallow up a room, particularly a small one.
homify hint: Keep your light-coloured palette from falling flat by adding various textures for interest.
Take note of those under-utilised spaces between the tops of furniture and ceilings (such as your kitchen cabinetry) and save the day with hanging- or high-mounted fixtures.
And definitely invest in tall bookcases and cabinets that go all the way up – it helps to make the room feel higher.
No need for a 12-seater. Ditch that bulky piece and bring in a smaller, slim-and-sleek design that uses limited legroom. Or even better: opt for a small round/oval table – the lack of corners does save you some space plus makes the room look softer.
Cozy Earth Tone
Because bulky TV/media cabinets are quite the space wasters in a small living room.
The darker a room, the smaller and gloomier it will look and feel. And of course the right lighting fixture can also look like a sublime décor piece instead of just an illumination source.
Being able to see as much of your floor as possible can help to make a room feel bigger. And that is one of the reasons why slim furnishings (being ever so popular with modern styles, Scandinavian, minimalism, etc.) continue to remain trendy.
And never be tempted to shove your furniture right up against walls, as a bit of “breathing space” will help to make things seem roomier.
homify hint: Fold-out furniture that can be folded up and stored out of sight is a crucial must-have for small homes.
It might sound obvious that glass or transparent furniture creates the illusion of more space and airiness, yet people seem to forget about this gem of a design trick.
Got a blank wall in your small interiors? By all means, hang a beautiful (and oversized, if you have the space/budget) mirror to immediately enhance your small room’s visual spaciousness.
Bonus points if your mirror’s placement helps to usher in and reflect some natural lighting, so try and place it near or opposite a window or glass door.
