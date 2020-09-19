Your browser is out-of-date.

9 ways to inject BIG style and space into small homes

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Principal Garden, Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd Modern dining room
As more and more of us come to realise the potential of small homes, more and more professionals (including Architects, Interior Designers and Decorators, etc.) seem to generate tips and tricks to help make tiny living that much more efficient. And stylish, obviously. 

So, regardless of your living situation, here are 9 ideas to help you clear up some extra space while adding extra functionality and style to your small interiors. 

1. For stylish-but-small interiors: Hang your plants

Scandinavian, Meter Square Pte Ltd Meter Square Pte Ltd Scandinavian style living room Wood White
Meter Square Pte Ltd

Scandinavian

Meter Square Pte Ltd
Meter Square Pte Ltd
Meter Square Pte Ltd

Of course limited legroom is no excuse for a lack of potted pretties. But be smart about your (lack of) indoor space and opt for hanging plants from your walls and ceilings that don’t take up any surface space. 

2. For stylish-but-small interiors: Go for lighter colours

homify Scandinavian style bedroom White
homify

homify
homify
homify

No need to opt for an all-white colour palette, for there are thousands of light-hued options. The reason we encourage you to rather reach for some light greys (or baby blues, or mint greens… ) is because lighter colours help to make a space appear larger. Darker colours visually swallow up a room, particularly a small one. 

homify hint: Keep your light-coloured palette from falling flat by adding various textures for interest. 

3. For stylish-but-small interiors: Use your wall space

Principal Garden, Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd Modern dining room
Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd

Principal Garden

Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd
Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd
Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd

Take note of those under-utilised spaces between the tops of furniture and ceilings (such as your kitchen cabinetry) and save the day with hanging- or high-mounted fixtures. 

And definitely invest in tall bookcases and cabinets that go all the way up – it helps to make the room feel higher. 

4. For stylish-but-small interiors: Downsize your dining table

Nordic-Inspired, Meter Square Pte Ltd Meter Square Pte Ltd Modern kitchen Wood White
Meter Square Pte Ltd

Nordic-Inspired

Meter Square Pte Ltd
Meter Square Pte Ltd
Meter Square Pte Ltd

No need for a 12-seater. Ditch that bulky piece and bring in a smaller, slim-and-sleek design that uses limited legroom. Or even better: opt for a small round/oval table – the lack of corners does save you some space plus makes the room look softer. 

5. For stylish-but-small interiors: Mount your TV

Project 776 Woodlands Resale 5i "Cozy Earth Tone" , Chapter 3 Interior Design Chapter 3 Interior Design Classic style living room
Chapter 3 Interior Design

Project 776 Woodlands Resale 5i Cozy Earth Tone

Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design

Because bulky TV/media cabinets are quite the space wasters in a small living room.  

6. For stylish-but-small interiors: Invest in proper lighting

Telok Blangah, Ovon Design Ovon Design Modern dining room
Ovon Design

Telok Blangah

Ovon Design
Ovon Design
Ovon Design

The darker a room, the smaller and gloomier it will look and feel. And of course the right lighting fixture can also look like a sublime décor piece instead of just an illumination source. 

7. For stylish-but-small interiors: Use furniture with legs

The Sorrento, Summerhaus D'zign Summerhaus D'zign Modern living room
Summerhaus D&#39;zign

The Sorrento

Summerhaus D'zign
Summerhaus D&#39;zign
Summerhaus D'zign

Being able to see as much of your floor as possible can help to make a room feel bigger. And that is one of the reasons why slim furnishings (being ever so popular with modern styles, Scandinavian, minimalism, etc.) continue to remain trendy. 

And never be tempted to shove your furniture right up against walls, as a bit of “breathing space” will help to make things seem roomier. 

homify hint: Fold-out furniture that can be folded up and stored out of sight is a crucial must-have for small homes. 

8. For stylish-but-small interiors: Opt for see-through pieces

Scandinavian Luxury, Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd Scandinavian style living room
Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd

Scandinavian Luxury

Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd
Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd
Singapore Carpentry Interior Design Pte Ltd

It might sound obvious that glass or transparent furniture creates the illusion of more space and airiness, yet people seem to forget about this gem of a design trick. 

9. For stylish-but-small interiors: Hang mirrors

Bartley Residence Interior Design Singapore, Posh Home Interior Design Posh Home Interior Design Minimalist conservatory
Posh Home Interior Design

Bartley Residence Interior Design Singapore

Posh Home Interior Design
Posh Home Interior Design
Posh Home Interior Design

Got a blank wall in your small interiors? By all means, hang a beautiful (and oversized, if you have the space/budget) mirror to immediately enhance your small room’s visual spaciousness.

Bonus points if your mirror’s placement helps to usher in and reflect some natural lighting, so try and place it near or opposite a window or glass door. 

Remember: it’s not too late to still get on board with these Bathroom trends 2020 that are still going strong.  

Which trick(s) will you be trying out first?

