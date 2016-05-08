The dream renovation of a Japanese apartment

The renovated bathroom has the last word in simplicity, style and complete practicality. The wooden panelling infuses this compact space with warmth and cosiness. In fact, the back of the panelling features quirky lighting to brighten up the toilet with a soft glow. A slim compact shelf juts out of the wall, and is well-suited for keeping toilet accessories or even a mobile phone. What more can one ask for!

‘Renovation 104’ is a feather in the cap of architects Isshiki Reiji for its clever designs and smart aesthetic touches. Renovation is essentially recreating, and in this apartment, the architects have recreated the perfect house for a small family or a couple who love contemporary decor. Check out another before and after story for more ideas: Before and after: a sleek home makeover.