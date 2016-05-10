9 smart ways to ventilate your home

Living in a city such as Singapore one quickly becomes accustomed to a certain level of humidity in the atmosphere. Most of the time this is something that is fairly easy to live with, until of course you might attempt a good night's rest on an overly balmy summer’s eve. Humidity is one of the top reasons we need to ventilate our houses and apartments correctly, and in doing so create a more liveable and restful sanctuary. Humidity is not simply uncomfortable in one’s abode, but it can also be highly destructive to the construction of the home, with mould, damp and water damage significant issues.

But where should you begin when deciding to increase and improve ventilation in the home? Luckily, there are plenty of different ways you can improve your dwelling’s airiness and ventilation. Today on homify we are going to take a look at 9 top tips to better ventilate; increasing your abode’s comfort, structural integrity and consequently its longevity. Read on to learn more and get started today!