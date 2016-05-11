9 ingenious storage solutions for your balcony

Living in Singapore often means compromising on the size and spaciousness of your domicile. With space coming at an absolute premium, it is not uncommon to live in rather humbly sized surroundings. That being said, there are always plenty of space-saving tips that can drastically improve the perceived roominess and floorplan of an abode.
Today on homify we are taking a look at balconies. Balconies are undoubtedly a luxury in Singapore, and if you are lucky enough to lay claim to a piece of exterior living space, you will want to maximise its potential. We’ve collated 10 wonderful storage ideas that are sure to get your balcony or terrace organised and looking fabulous. From cupboards to planters, there are plenty of ideas to improve your outdoor space, and ensure it is liveable and usable. Enjoy!
One of the best aspects of having a balcony is the ability to grow your own herbs. You don’t need an advanced green thumb to be able to propagate and produce your own organic edibles, especially when you have a stylish and practical herb container such as the one in the example above.
Save space inside your home by keeping your herbs where they should be—in the fresh air, and out in the open!
Balconies don’t necessarily need to be areas of rest or relaxation; they can also function as versatile and handy workspaces. Take your cues from this impressive indoor/outdoor balcony!
Here indoor floor space is cleverly being spared by maximising the balcony, and creating an additional room, which is perfect for school study or an at-home office.
When we think of storage we immediately visualise household items that might require packing or containing, but plants are another aspect of domestic storage that can be stylishly housed in neat planters. This maximises the balcony’s practicality, and looks fabulous too!
If you fancy yourself an avid DIYer, then why not get started on a neat and exciting project over the weekend. Here we see an impressive barrel transformation that completely brightens up this room. Not just a pretty face, the gallon drum has also been cut in half to store books and other household trinkets.
Under-seat storage is a great way to maximise space on your balcony, and will provide an easily accessible and protected space for all manner of household appurtenances.
These stylish examples are made from a similar timber as the deck, adding continuity and cohesion.
When pondering our balcony storage options, we often forget about the valuable wall areas that can provide ample space for hanging tools, plants, and many other household accessories.
Who doesn’t love a nap underneath the afternoon sun? Let’s face it, daybeds are a brilliant luxury for one’s balcony, and can completely transform the way you utilise your outdoor space. They are however fairly large, and for this reason it is often a good idea to give them an additional purpose as a place to store your household odds and ends. This rustic storage space and gorgeously inviting daybed is a great example!
If you'd like to check out some additional rustic and country style furniture for your outdoor balcony or terrace, check out our other Ideabook: Beautiful country-style garden furniture
When attempting to create additional storage space for a balcony it can be a good idea to take a look at the furniture you are using. Does it provide a place for your accessories? Moreover, is it practical?
If you need to replace furniture, consider adding multi-purpose pieces that will offer more than their most basic and initial function.
Finally we are taking a peek at incorporated wall storage. Here the blank wall has been wonderfully modified to fit different pot plants, drastically increasing the balcony’s vibe and ambience.
If you don’t have a blank wall don’t worry, this would work wonderfully built around a window or door space too! If you are considering some bespoke or custom storage for your balcony, chat to a professional joinery or carpenter to get expert advice!