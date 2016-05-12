9 DIY projects to do this weekend

As we move towards the end of the week, we’ve gathered some of our favourite DIY projects that are sure to keep you busy and feeling fulfilled. Weekend projects are an excellent way to spend time with loved ones and friends, keeping you from settling in front of the television for a couch potato-esque couple of days.

Below we have collated a few easy DIY projects along with a few that will test even the accomplished DIYer. If you are new to the world of home crafting, start with an easily completed project that will boost confidence in your creating and producing skills as well as inspire you to complete your task. Once you are more confident you can slowly work your way up to slightly harder tasks. Read on below to check out our fabulous 9 DIY projects you can complete this weekend!