Here comes the sun! 10 ways to brighten your home with yellow

Who doesn’t love the colour yellow? From canaries to dandelions, butter to lemons, yellow is a cheery hue of happiness and hope. Different shades and tones have a huge impact on our psyche, and choosing the correct colour for your home can mean the difference between a space feeling welcoming, and an area exuding an uninviting aura. If you are considering brightening up your abode with a fresh lick of yellow paint, or perhaps a gorgeous new item of furniture, make sure you check out our Ideabook first!

Today on homify we have collated 10 of our favourite interiors that have seamlessly integrated the colour yellow to help boost the general ambience, while looking cheerful, playful and vivid. Read on to learn more about how to employ yellow in your décor with ease!