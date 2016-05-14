Here comes the sun! 10 ways to brighten your home with yellow

Who doesn’t love the colour yellow? From canaries to dandelions, butter to lemons, yellow is a cheery hue of happiness and hope. Different shades and tones have a huge impact on our psyche, and choosing the correct colour for your home can mean the difference between a space feeling welcoming, and an area exuding an uninviting aura. If you are considering brightening up your abode with a fresh lick of yellow paint, or perhaps a gorgeous new item of furniture, make sure you check out our Ideabook first!
Today on homify we have collated 10 of our favourite interiors that have seamlessly integrated the colour yellow to help boost the general ambience, while looking cheerful, playful and vivid. Read on to learn more about how to employ yellow in your décor with ease!
Make a statement with a bold and vivacious yellow sofa! This gorgeous example from Ligne Roset is an impressive and standout design that shows how a little yellow can go a long way. Set in a minimalist white room, this helps the yellow hue take centre stage.
Light fittings are a perfect way to impart colour and life within your home, and work perfectly for individuals who rent their dwelling or are unable to change major elements within the interior.
The light is stylish, attention grabbing, and effortlessly chic!
Nothing says retro dining room like an acrylic/Perspex dining room setting in an amber yellow hue. For a sense of domestic individuality, look no further than this unbelievably distinctive table and chairs.
More than simply a feature wall, this impressively delicate yellow hue has been painted as a mural for the bedroom, imparting a sense of serenity and tranquil whimsy.
A display cabinet can work as a wonderful feature within one’s abode and looks lavish as well as eye catching when employed in a monochromatic setting. This yellow cupboard is fabulously in-keeping, while it introduces a playful hue with ease.
If you love retro style and design then you are going to adore this vintage-inspired room. The coffee table is a highlight and a focus within the room, which contributes well along with the curtain, and heritage poster above the sofa.
As mentioned earlier, bright furniture can really provide an impressive burst of playfulness and life within a space. However, it can be difficult tying the room together if you are unsure where to place your coloured object or piece of furniture. In this instance it can be a good idea to pick another item within the room to reflect and coordinate that hue.
Here the kitchen splashback is the same bright yellow of the upholstered chairs, ensuring cohesion and continuity within the room’s design.
Accessories are a failsafe way to employ a burst of yellow within your home. Consider the following items to give your home a subtle splash of yellow:
• table linen
• drinkware
• ornaments
• barware
• textiles such as throw cushions and rugs
• floral arrangements
This yellow bathroom takes the hue to whole new level. Replete with all four walls in a gorgeously opulent gold shade, this room is undeniably luxurious, yet also extremely welcoming.
The yellow walls are wall and hospitable, adding to a sense of homeliness and comfort.
Finally we take a peek inside a Hong Kong dining room to see the way yellow has been incorporated in both the artwork, and also in the warmth of the lighting. A very subtle way to induce the same effect as actual yellow items of furniture, the lighting projects a warm golden glow across the entire dining space.
