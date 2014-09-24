Amazing indoor pools

Owning a pool at home is a luxury dreamed of by many that exists for a few. Pools obviously suit homes where the climate is warm, but they are also perfectly suited to colder parts of the world. By owning a pool indoors, we are able to utilise the many benefits of owning a pool year round. Swimming is a great way to start or finish your day, to wake up or relieve stress. Swimming is also the perfect form of exercise, utilising all muscles of the body, with absolutely no impact on joints. It's for this reason swimming and hydro therapy have been used for many years as a form of rehabilitation, to get the body moving again, without the risk of injury due to impact.

Indoor pools have been around since the Roman era, and pools of this time can still be found in European cities today. Washing and staying clean was part of the daily routine for the Romans, and the bathing houses found across cities of the Roman empire were not only a place to cleanse, but a place to interact and socialise. The Japanese have also enjoyed indoor bathing for many centuries, bathing in onsens, very hot bathing pools that are still an essential part of the Japanese people's daily routine and culture.

With so many reasons to own an indoor pool, here are some fine examples of indoor pools, from the extravagant to pools solely for exercise.