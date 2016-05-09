A garden home with modern curves

Striking new home designs often run the danger of dominating their surroundings. The ground is often levelled and greenery is removed to create access to the building site. But when you have a great plot with an established garden, the real challenge is to adapt the design to the land.

Today we will explore a unique hilly home where this has been done well. The home lies in the Swiss city of Lucerne and enjoys views of the surrounding mountains and rivers. Although the gardens are relatively large, the building has been kept modest and the design has been built around the natural incline of the land.

This project comes to us courtesy of Lengacher Emmenegger Architects. Come with us on a tour to explore its features…