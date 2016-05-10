The dream home with a tropical twist

Luxurious homes are traditionally associated with large spaces, polished materials and impressive designs. But such features do not necessarily work with classic rustic interiors. So it is rare to see a luxurious rustic home done well.
Today, it's our pleasure to explore a rustic Indian farmhouse that possesses all the luxurious ease of resort style living, without losing any of the cute cosiness of country living. The architects, Monica Khanna Designs have created a home that fuses Asian coastal architecture and modern contemporary forms. There are large windows and minimalist aspects, but there is also a rich complexity to the forms and numerous distinctive features. But it's better to explain in pictures, so come with us on a photo tour of this impressive rustic home. Enjoy!
The single-level home is spread out across the property in an organic fashion. The openings are large and the gentle shapes of the green paving and garden beds create an easy, gentle flow between indoor and outdoor life. Finally, the natural wood, slate and stone materials add to the natural, subtle ambience. Let's slip through the wooden door on our left and explore more…
The home may be large, but the interior has been partially divided into private spaces. The designers have chosen a configuration of large window designs that open up the home to the elements, while retaining the snug feel of a small home. Each zone within the home also has its own distinct feel and private garden outlook. The small sitting room seen here would be perfect for reading or just enjoying the pleasures of quiet contemplation.
Moving to the left, we come to the very rear of the property. The garden contains many large, established trees that have been allowed to enclose the home. At the same time, the garden beds have a minimalist, Zen-like design for easy maintenance. But it is the ground level sloping glass windows that really capture our attention. They allow for the garden greenery to play a central role in the look and feel of the interior. The slope also tends to close down the space and make it cosy and warm. But we will get a better sense of this inside.
Inside the rustic living room, we have the choice of platform and western style seating. The interior is bright and the rich colour of timber window frames and furniture create a very natural, rustic contrast in the space. A variety of Indian furnishings and decorations add to the homely ambience. This is a well-designed living space that might appeal to those looking for an intergenerational family home.
A wellness room is an important part of any luxurious home! This is a space suitable for massages and beauty treatments. The wooden floor and minimalist timber furnishings imbue the space with a very earthy luxury. Finally, we love that the lovely sloping windows have been used in this room. They add a very natural, elevating feel to this space.
The glass bathroom has an uncluttered elegance. The glass wall and ceiling allow the outdoor greenery to play a central role in the decoration of the interior. At the same time, the designers have chosen a carefully curated collection of items to furnish the interior. Some pendant lights, an unusual vanity and a few, minimalist furnishings finish the look. This is a green bathroom with the perfect balance between indoor and outdoor life.
