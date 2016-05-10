The dream home with a tropical twist

Luxurious homes are traditionally associated with large spaces, polished materials and impressive designs. But such features do not necessarily work with classic rustic interiors. So it is rare to see a luxurious rustic home done well.

Today, it's our pleasure to explore a rustic Indian farmhouse that possesses all the luxurious ease of resort style living, without losing any of the cute cosiness of country living. The architects, Monica Khanna Designs have created a home that fuses Asian coastal architecture and modern contemporary forms. There are large windows and minimalist aspects, but there is also a rich complexity to the forms and numerous distinctive features. But it's better to explain in pictures, so come with us on a photo tour of this impressive rustic home. Enjoy!