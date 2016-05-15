11 chic ways to maximise space in your bedroom

In every room of the house there are potential ways to improve space, as well as the overall ambience and atmosphere. In some domestic spaces it may be as simple as adding more storage or shelving, but in others the solution may be slightly more obscure or challenging.
One area of the home that commonly presents problems is the bedroom. Within your sleeping quarters you will find that the most prominent and essential piece of furniture is the bed. And it is also the bed that will take up the most space in your room. A cluttered bedroom often affects sleep, and can have a negative effect on the rest of your home. In order to create a desirable dwelling, you need to organise your sleeping space.
If you need some tips, we have found 11 stylish ways to maximise space, read on to learn more!
One of the best ways to improve the overall ambience in a bedroom is to organise. Since your bed takes up all the room, why not make it a useful storage area too? This example is a great demonstration of how to incorporate shelving under the bed.
Here the wall of the bedroom has been transformed into an idea storage space, with ample room for all of your necessary amenities and accoutrements.
If you are considering some bespoke joinery, chat to a professional via homify today!
Since the bed takes up so much room, the obvious solution is to buy a smaller bed. However this is often highly undesirable! Additionally, you may find you don’t have enough space for other items such as linen. A bed such as the above exmaple will ensure you maximise space easily and efficiently.
Similar to the first two bed transformation ideas, this is another way to maximise space in the bedroom. Here the bed lifts via a gas lift, and is perfect for making the most of every centimetre of room in your sleeping quarters
Shoes are one item that can easily make a room feel cramped and cluttered. Keep them in their place with a shoe holder that is located within the bed, and out of the way.
Modular furniture is a great way to segment and differentiate different areas of the room. Here the bed is ideally placed along with a seat, and ample storage. The result is a compact yet characterful room, with space is effortlessly maximised.
As mentioned earlier your bed is undoubtedly going to take up the most room within your space, but it can be designed to enhance the area as well. Here the bed is able to slide sideways across the space, making it moveable depending on which part of the bedroom is being used.
If you are lacking space, a wall-mounted dressing table can work far more efficiently than a standalone piece of furniture. This example is a brilliant demonstration of space maximisation.
Curtains can make a room feel larger and more luxurious. Additionally, they can be perfect for hiding unsightly furniture. Here the curtains replace typical robe doors, and add a sense of space and opulence to the room.
Awkward sized or shaped walls needn’t be a hindrance. Instead they can be utilised to work for the room, and provide abundant storage space for clothing or accessories.
Finally, we are taking a peek at a fabulous wardrobe that maximises space with advanced joinery and cabinetry. The robe in question boasts ample shelving, ensuring the interior of the bedroom is clean and clear.
Did any of these storage solutions provide you with some neat tips or tricks? If you need a little more inspiration, check out: Tips to maximise space in your bathroom