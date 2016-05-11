Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Before and after: from building site to modern delight

Justwords Justwords
Jugendstil Mehrfamilienhaus Zürich-Seefeld, Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia Classic style study/office
Loading admin actions …

Switzerland is famous for its breathtaking natural beauty, drawing thousands of tourists every year. This apartment building, Jugendstil Mehrfamilienhaus Zürich-Seefeld, was renovated aesthetically and brilliantly to reflect the Swiss charm of which we hear so often! The project was undertaken by Fastarch Architekturburo Eth/Sia, architects from Horgen, who were excited at the opportunity of giving new life to this abode. Rendered primarily in white, both inside and outside, this building is a concoction of simple, classy designs and European elegance. The warmth of wood now infuses the interiors profusely, and the rooms have become snug spaces for a happy family. But once upon a time, this apartment building bore the ravages of time and was in a dilapidated state. Read on to find out how this amazing transformation was made possible…

Before: a veritable building site

Jugendstil Mehrfamilienhaus Zürich-Seefeld, Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia
Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia

Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia
Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia
Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia

Before the renovation took place, the apartment building was a dreary structure, peeling off in places, and needed a smart makeover. Exposed wooden beams and woebegone flooring made the interiors seem uninhabitable. 

Before: a different angle

Jugendstil Mehrfamilienhaus Zürich-Seefeld, Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia
Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia

Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia
Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia
Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia

Here's another look at the original scenario, from a different angle. Luckily, the architects focused on the positives of the building; the presence of ample windows, and sufficient space. And they knew that they could create magic with these!

An airy, bright space emerges

Jugendstil Mehrfamilienhaus Zürich-Seefeld, Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia Classic style living room
Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia

Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia
Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia
Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia

Shown above is the renovated living area of an apartment, with pristine white and rich parquet flooring ruling the roost. The white walls reflect the infiltrating sunshine brilliantly, and make the area appear more spacious than it is. Large doors and windows not only ensure natural illumination, but also allow you to admire the beauty of the outdoors with ease. Beyond the door of the balcony, you can catch a glimpse of the intricate wrought iron railing in white, which adds a quaint bit of charm to the apartment.

Cosy hallway

Jugendstil Mehrfamilienhaus Zürich-Seefeld, Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia Classic style study/office
Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia

Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia
Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia
Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia

Parquet flooring again makes a stunning appearance in this hallway leading to the staircase. Its geometric symmetry is a visual treat, and fills the space with an inviting and relaxing aura. The white of the walls and ceiling, and the sunshine flooding through the windows make for a refreshing and calm atmosphere.

Some sensuous curves

Jugendstil Mehrfamilienhaus Zürich-Seefeld, Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia

Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia
Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia
Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia

The winding staircase in dark wood is an aesthetic treat, creating a brilliant contrast against the spotless white wall. The balustrade is sleek, strong and minimalistic. Note that there is ample room under the stairway to put together a study or a comfy den for children.

Modernism is the kitchen’s watchword

Jugendstil Mehrfamilienhaus Zürich-Seefeld, Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia Classic style kitchen
Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia

Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia
Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia
Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia

White and stainless steel come together to turn the open kitchen into a cooking sanctuary. The large glass doors let in oodles of sunshine during the day, and cheer up the entire ambiance of this space. The sleek chimney complements the slim white kitchen island perfectly. The island accommodates a futuristic cook top, a fancy sink, and ample space for chopping veggies and prepping dishes. You can toss up a healthy meal in here, while soaking up the beauty of the greenery outside.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

A smart bathroom

Jugendstil Mehrfamilienhaus Zürich-Seefeld, Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia Classic style bathroom
Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia

Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia
Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia
Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia

The bathroom has been rendered completely in white, and is a compact but highly functional space. The minimalistic sink comes with storage space underneath, and a column of inset shelves offer space for arranging toiletries. A sleek mirror completes the look of the bathroom.

Terrace highs

Jugendstil Mehrfamilienhaus Zürich-Seefeld, Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia Classic style balcony, veranda & terrace
Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia

Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia
Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia
Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia

You can’t help but fall in love with the gorgeous and sunny terrace of this apartment building. Slim wooden planks line the floor and exude cordial warmth, perfect for a barbeque or an outdoor party. The black wrought iron railing is geometrically inspired, and lends a note of sophistication effortlessly. You will always yearn to come up here for some fresh air, and to enjoy a sweeping view of the surrounding landscape.

A final look at the exterior

Jugendstil Mehrfamilienhaus Zürich-Seefeld, Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia Classic style houses
Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia

Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia
Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia
Fastarch Architekturbüro eth/sia

Post renovation, you can see that the apartment building now looks stately and impressive. Rendered in white, the architectural accents exude conventional European magic and ample doses of old-world charm. The building now beckons you to enter, explore and make this your nest!

Awed by what intelligent renovation can achieve? Here’s another before & after story for more ideas: The dream renovation of a Japanese apartment.

9 ingenious storage solutions for your balcony
What do you like most about this renovation? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks