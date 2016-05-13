The butterfly wing house

Nestled at the base of a slightly elevated mountain sits a house that is reminiscent of a butterfly about to take flight. The two-storey dwelling is situated on a wide plot with a linear aspect over scenic views of the surrounding landscape. Here the home is able to take advantage of the abundant natural illumination and cool breezes that sweep through each of its individual, different sized rooms.

Designed by toki Architect design office, this 112 square metre residence is modern, elegant and unique. Located in Asakuchi, within the Okayama Prefecture, Japan, this dwelling boasts minimalist living spaces and tranquil interior design. Due to the extreme width of the plot, with a relatively short depth, the architects needed to construct a building that would utilise its wide land. The result is a highly intriguing structure replete with charming yet sleek exterior and interior spaces.

The classic gable roof is another highlight of this wonderful home, imparting simple design lines and angular architectural features. If this property has piqued your interest, then read on and take a look at the stylish images below!