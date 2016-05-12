A Japanese timber oasis

A home is more than a mere shelter from the natural elements; it is also place to switch off from the constant stimulus of the modern world and rejuvenate ourselves. Japanese architect Arai Chongwen has considered all this and more in the beautiful timber home we will explore today.

Chongwen wanted to create a home that would enrich the occupants' lives with the tranquil benefits of the natural world. He did this by utilising natural materials, designing with light and creating a home with a lovely sense of indoor/outdoor flow. The two-level home has internal courtyards and a strong distinctive style. But it's also a simple residence with bare furnishings and a light minimalist touch. This reflects the traditional Japanese concept of embracing the imperfection in a design. So, come with us to explore this home in all its natural beauty.