The Singapore apartment bursting with elegance

Mr Shopper Studio, an interior-design company, was established back in 2014 by its owners, Ken and Kate. Combining their backgrounds and skills (one an expert in soft furnishings, the other a professional when it comes to renovations), the duo kick-started their brand in Singapore with a team consisting of design consultants, project managers, and experienced craftsmen.
The result? An immense boost in high-style interiors and satisfied clients, not to mention what it has done for the Mr Shopper Studio portfolio. The secret to the company’s success? Could it be that the team is always highly focused on clients’ diverse wants and needs while also remaining sensitive to their vision and choice in design materials? Might it be because Mr Shopper Studio was the first in Asia to create the IPA Program (Interior Personality Analysis™) to better research the client’s personality to get a better understanding of their space requirement and design conceptualisation? Or perhaps it’s thanks to the company’s rich collection of awards, including the 2019 – Awarded Leaders in Luxury Interior Design Singapore by LuxLife?
Let’s delve into one of the team’s projects (entitled ‘Principal Garden’) while we mull over that thought…
A city-bound apartment in need of new, enticing style? Challenge accepted, as we can see by these super chic interiors.
A colour palette consisting of various taupe shades ensures a clean look which strikingly contrasts with the odd moody shade here and golden finish there (which, by the way, is used throughout the apartment to boost the luxury factor).
For the dining zone in the open-plan living layout, both character and practicality arise thanks to the open bookcase in the back. See how the gold trimmings seem to envelope everything from the bookcase to the classy table's cutlery?
Aiding in that glamorous reputation of glossy finishes are the velvet textures scattered via fixtures and furnishings.
Our favourite piece here? Undoubtedly that worth-a-double-look coffee table with its exceptional design!
Although the colour scheme takes on a much softer approach for the main bedroom, one can still enjoy the light touches of elegance glittering from select pieces, like those bedside lamps.
And speaking of colours, how well does that lilac and coral complement each other while being visually boosted by the light whites and creams dominating the background palette?
If you're one of those who believe that wardrobes and closets can't venture outside the neutral-colour realm, then this elegantly subtle design with its dusty coral could be just what is needed to make you change your mind…
What better look to choose for a bathroom than one of subtle style and elegant cleanliness? Straight lines and neutrals dominate this modern design, yet one can't overlook the classic factor popping up via golden finishes (told you they were everywhere), glass panes, and that graceful wall with its marble-like look.
