The Singapore apartment bursting with elegance

Mr Shopper Studio, an interior-design company, was established back in 2014 by its owners, Ken and Kate. Combining their backgrounds and skills (one an expert in soft furnishings, the other a professional when it comes to renovations), the duo kick-started their brand in Singapore with a team consisting of design consultants, project managers, and experienced craftsmen.

The result? An immense boost in high-style interiors and satisfied clients, not to mention what it has done for the Mr Shopper Studio portfolio. The secret to the company’s success? Could it be that the team is always highly focused on clients’ diverse wants and needs while also remaining sensitive to their vision and choice in design materials? Might it be because Mr Shopper Studio was the first in Asia to create the IPA Program (Interior Personality Analysis™) to better research the client’s personality to get a better understanding of their space requirement and design conceptualisation? Or perhaps it’s thanks to the company’s rich collection of awards, including the 2019 – Awarded Leaders in Luxury Interior Design Singapore by LuxLife?

Let’s delve into one of the team’s projects (entitled ‘Principal Garden’) while we mull over that thought…



