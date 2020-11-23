The modern, clean-cut style of Trevose Crescent

Since being founded, the Singapore-based Summerhaus D’zign has been operating continuously in order to bring deluxe designs to its ever-growing list of clientele. Private residential homes, boutique hotels, and brands in the hospitality industry make up the majority of this experienced interior design firm, who is also known for its impressive range of available services, including interior design and architecture, design and build, project management, construction, renovation, and bespoke designs and –pieces to meet clients’ unique wants and needs.
Today, Summerhaus D’zign continues to impress with one amazing design after another – like this one known as ‘Trevose Crescent’.
In simpler terms, this project was an existing bungalow (over 40 years old) that was in need of some modern style and updated functionality. It also needed to provide adequate space and potential for a three-generational family.
And since the final designs present 8,000 square feet with no fewer than seven rooms, we’re going out on a limb and stating that, in terms of available space, this mission is achieved!
But what about the new interior style?
Customer convenience was a big commitment for these professionals. That is why each room’s design was tailored to suit the individual owner’s personal style and preference (as we’ll see in the bedrooms and bathrooms).
But for the shared living areas, a tried-and-tested neutral palette was chosen to:
• Make the interiors seem more visually spacious (not that it was necessary)
• Result in a clean-cut look that places emphasis on open space instead of objects/clutter
• Complement the modern design style perfectly.
Seeing as that modern design style and matching neutral colour scheme worked so well in the common living areas, it was (wisely) decided to recreate it for the heart of this home: the kitchen.
Notice how the delicious influx of lighting (both natural and artificial) go to great lengths to up the room's dazzle and spaciousness.
Speaking of a clean style and neutral colours, look how well that combo worked for this sleeping space!
Still keeping the modern look, this bedroom opted for a much softer (some might even use the word 'feminine') colour scheme with its lavender splashed onto the focal wall. And just see how usual wasted spaces, like corners, have been expertly altered to include not only storage, but also an effective little working zone / home office.
Still keeping with the personalised looks, the bathrooms each flaunt a different vibe (although the layouts, fixtures, and overall design style ensure a strong consistent look for all three).
Our favourite piece in this one? Definitely that cool blue of the shower's main wall grabbing attention with its delicious pattern.
Keeping the successful clean-cut style, this additional bathroom moves away from natural tones and, like the majority of these interiors, sticks to a tranquil palette of warm browns, whites and creams.
And for those too scared to have fun with neutral colours, see these creative little touches (i.e. the patterned/textured wall with its cladding, the rich texture of the wood cabinet, the handful of decor goodies… ) that move this bathroom design far away from a monotonous look.