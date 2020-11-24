The One Robin apartment with supreme style

Our daily source of inspiration comes from Singapore-based Mr Shopper Studio, an interior-design company that was established back in 2014 by its owners, Ken and Kate. Since opening its doors, Mr Shopper Studio has been polishing off one design project after another, as is evidenced by the firm’s growing portfolio showcasing a wealth of high-class projects.
Consisting of various experts in their respective fields (including design consultants, project managers, and experienced craftsmen), Mr Shopper Studio still remains true to its mission (“to offer clients a hassle-free experience and a well-designed home”) while continuing to provide clients with numerous additional services, including space planning, 3D rendering and –virtual tours, home staging, bespoke furniture designs, and much more.
In the words of Mr Shopper Studio’s Director:
We don't hunt for the right team, we create our dream team; in turn, they create many dream homes.
Quite fantastically, it would seem, judging by these “after” photos of this apartment’s refreshing interiors. See how various contemporary pieces and modern finishes/touches create an almost eclectic vibe when added to the not-quite Oriental style, especially here in the spacious open-plan living area.
Our favourite piece here? Our style vote has to go to those Chinese-brush-painting-inspired blinds that, at a flick of a button or wrist, get pulled down to block out some sunlight when the need arises. Otherwise, it’s all fresh and stylish with that breathtaking landscape view!
A hop and a skip away from the living zone’s corner sofa (and corner window view) we discover the chic little dining zone, announcing its presence via that eye-catching lighting design elegantly dangling above the circular table.
For those interested in tiny design details, note that, along with some Feng Shui touches, various accessories (including ginkgo wall art and enticing plants) to boost the interiors’ positive vibes (known as ‘Chinoiserie charm’).
We simply couldn't leave the open living zone without honing in on this striking beauty first: the wow-worthy wall cabinet flaunting a handful of said trinkets (not too much, mind you) and expert lighting touches.
On to one of the bedrooms, where we are delighted to discover that the team's commitment to first-class style and comfort was still strong as ever for the interiors' private areas. Note, for instance, how that fantastic focal wall with its rich wood colours and textures makes this sleeping spot stand out while still managing not to dominate the whole room.
For this bedroom, a much more casual-yet-practical approach was taken to save space and inject a charming, playful vibe into the room.
Yet notice how this bedroom, although not the biggest ever created, still manages to present a clean and calm design devoid of clutter and unnecessary elements.
This last bedroom (with its ginkgo wall art doubling up strikingly as an oversized headboard) offers a much 'softer' look with its colours, materials (note that there are no wood/timber finishes typically found in the rest of these interiors), and rather elegant-looking décor and lighting fixtures.
