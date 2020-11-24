The One Robin apartment with supreme style

Our daily source of inspiration comes from Singapore-based Mr Shopper Studio, an interior-design company that was established back in 2014 by its owners, Ken and Kate. Since opening its doors, Mr Shopper Studio has been polishing off one design project after another, as is evidenced by the firm’s growing portfolio showcasing a wealth of high-class projects.

Consisting of various experts in their respective fields (including design consultants, project managers, and experienced craftsmen), Mr Shopper Studio still remains true to its mission (“to offer clients a hassle-free experience and a well-designed home”) while continuing to provide clients with numerous additional services, including space planning, 3D rendering and –virtual tours, home staging, bespoke furniture designs, and much more.

In the words of Mr Shopper Studio’s Director: We don't hunt for the right team, we create our dream team; in turn, they create many dream homes .

Interested to see how this dream team did on their ‘One Robin’ project?



