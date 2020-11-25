Geometric style for a modern Singaporean apartment

Today’s design inspiration comes from first-rate interior design firm Summerhaus D’zign. Based in Singapore, Summerhaus D’zign is known as one of the busiest (and most professional) interior design firms in the country. Dearly committed to eye-catching results and satisfied clients, Summerhaus D’zign continues to impress with its growing portfolio detailing a rich collection of results regarding modern and contemporary houses, but also some up-class boutique hotels.
Today, we get inspired by one of the team’s most recent (and more extraordinary) projects: a 3,000 sq ft condominium located in Keppel Bay. But wait until you discover the interiors, especially the unique wall design of this modern apartment…
Words like ‘angular’ and ‘sloping’ tend to add interest to property designs, but what if we told you that these impressive interiors actually feature no perpendicular walls? It might sound like a design flop to some, but in reality the different angles actually boost the interiors’ eye-catching style by doubling up on symmetrical and geometric touches.
Joining the living area’s open layout is the chic dining zone a few feet away from the U-shaped sofa layout. And just see how those Arabescato marble slabs add even more eye-catching style to the modern dining area.
Just when we thought these interiors have used up all their opulence we come across the bar area. Here, a delicious gold-and-black colour palette matches with elegant materials and shiny finishes to craft a design that’s simultaneously lavish and subtly styled.
What type of bar stools, if any, would you add to this inspiring bar space?
The same multi-angled uniqueness that we noticed in the open-plan living area repeats right through the interiors, including this creative his-and-her study. Aside from the practical touches (i.e. adequate natural lighting, storage), notice the creative add-ons that further boost that unique geometric design, particularly those specially designed desks.
By now you have also noticed the spectacular ceiling design, especially in the open-plan living layout. Designed with different levels of triangular cove lighting, the eye-catching ceiling also bleeds into a fully mirrored cabinet and triangular panels along the corridor wall. This creative touch ensures extra depth and detail, especially for the living room.
Fortunately, there was still plenty of high-class style for the private areas, including the main bedroom suite. Notice all the perfect touches that aid in this bedroom looking more like a 5-star hotel room: the shiny finishes (wall art, and focal wall); the dominantly neutral colour palette; the fact that there's more open space than clutter; top-notch lighting design; etc.
Next up: 8 storage ideas to kill your small bathroom’s clutter.