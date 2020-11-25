Geometric style for a modern Singaporean apartment

Today’s design inspiration comes from first-rate interior design firm Summerhaus D’zign. Based in Singapore, Summerhaus D’zign is known as one of the busiest (and most professional) interior design firms in the country. Dearly committed to eye-catching results and satisfied clients, Summerhaus D’zign continues to impress with its growing portfolio detailing a rich collection of results regarding modern and contemporary houses, but also some up-class boutique hotels.

Today, we get inspired by one of the team’s most recent (and more extraordinary) projects: a 3,000 sq ft condominium located in Keppel Bay. But wait until you discover the interiors, especially the unique wall design of this modern apartment…