The magical makeover of a one-room apartment

The no-nonsense table at the end of the room can serve as a work surface or even a dining table if the need arises. The cactus probably acts as the division between the work zone and the entertainment lounge on the left! Everything in this apartment is stylish yet functional. Even the cactus fits into the scheme of things; a simple plant that takes care of its self, and adds a hint of nature!

The architects Design Mellow have achieved the impossible - making a home out of a room with no compromise on any element, be it functionality, style or comfort. It is a great place to come home to after a hard day at work.

