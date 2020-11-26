Your browser is out-of-date.

The elegant interiors of Clementi Park

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Clementi Park, Mr Shopper Studio Pte Ltd
Located in Singapore, the interior-design firm Mr Shopper Studio, established back in 2014 by its owners, Ken and Kate, continues to impress. This is thanks to not only the team’s genuine commitment to high-class designs, but also the fact that the company consists of a neat variation of different skills and backgrounds (like soft furnishings and renovations) to further boost design results. 

The proof of the company’s success and reputation is certainly in the pudding – or rather, the collection of awards that Mr Shopper Studio has amassed over the years. Such as 2019 – Awarded Leaders in Luxury Interior Design Singapore by LuxLife, and 2019—Awarded Best of Houzz Design & Service

Clients who choose to work with Mr Shopper Studio also have a range of different services at their disposal, including space planning, 3D rendering, interior styling and –photography, renovation works, and much more. 

Let’s catch up with these interior designers and one of their latest projects entitled ‘Clementi Park’.


Less clutter, more character

A dozen features that make up 'good design' immediately jump out. The neat and clean (mostly neutral) colours; the textured upholstery; the golden finishes (just the right amount to avoid too much dazzle); the presence of open spaces instead of clutter…

And look! To further boost these interiors' functionality, an open-plan layout neatly places the living room and dining area close together. 


A charming maritime vibe

However, one doesn’t need to look too deep to appreciate the touches that make the dining- and living areas stand out from one another. Case in point, the fact that the living room presents more floral/plant-like décor (especially the wall art), while the dining area takes on a more nautical approach with its charming blues, ornaments shaped like sea creatures, etc.  


A crystal-clean kitchen

Here we have pure proof that white (or off-white) CAN work in a practical space, like the kitchen. Obviously it'll be up to the owner to keep their cooking space as neat and clean as possible (like this example shows us), but when a dominant 'soft' colour palette works, it REALLY works!

Kudos to the designers for choosing this light-filled scheme that gets enhanced by the incoming natural light. 


The main suite

Graceful colours and posh materials/finishes have been put to excellent use, conjuring up this main bedroom which could pass for a 5-star hotel room.

Our favourite piece? Undoubtedly those delicious bedside tables. Storage? Check. Elegant style? Check. 


The main bathroom

For the main suite’s adjoining bathroom, champagne- and creamy colours make up this polished palette. Notice how there are no loud or popping colours at all, neatly allowing these soft neutrals to do their job and make the room look bigger, brighter, and more inviting.

Of course we should also mention that the artificial- and natural lighting design in here also helps those neutrals to ‘come to life’. 


A well-designed guest room

Here in the common room, a double bed neatly awaits overnight guest(s). And although there are definite links that tie up this bedroom's design with the main suite's, care has been taken to switch up the colour palettes, layout, etc. to gift this sleeping space with its own charm and character.

In need of some extra legroom? See these 8 storage ideas to kill your small bathroom's clutter.


Geometric style for a modern Singaporean apartment
We’d love to hear your thoughts on these interiors...

