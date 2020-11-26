The elegant interiors of Clementi Park

Located in Singapore, the interior-design firm Mr Shopper Studio, established back in 2014 by its owners, Ken and Kate, continues to impress. This is thanks to not only the team’s genuine commitment to high-class designs, but also the fact that the company consists of a neat variation of different skills and backgrounds (like soft furnishings and renovations) to further boost design results.

The proof of the company’s success and reputation is certainly in the pudding – or rather, the collection of awards that Mr Shopper Studio has amassed over the years. Such as 2019 – Awarded Leaders in Luxury Interior Design Singapore by LuxLife, and 2019—Awarded Best of Houzz Design & Service.

Clients who choose to work with Mr Shopper Studio also have a range of different services at their disposal, including space planning, 3D rendering, interior styling and –photography, renovation works, and much more.

Let’s catch up with these interior designers and one of their latest projects entitled ‘Clementi Park’.



