The bachelor pad with a masculine elegance

Having the experienced Summerhaus D’zign, located in Singapore, onboard your design project means you are fortunate enough to be working with a professional. Regarded as one of Singapore’s most esteemed interior designers, Summerhaus D’zign keeps crafting its portfolio, detailing elegant projects and designs that can be described with choice words like “spacious”, “lavish”, and “luxurious”.
Summerhaus D’zign’s commitment to first-class results sets it apart from competitors. In addition, clients are offered various relevant services (such as interior design and architecture, project management, construction and renovation) when choosing to work with the experts of Summerhaus D’zign.
Let’s see how the professionals do it with this striking bachelor’s pad…
The brief to the professionals requested that this 430 square feet apartment get treated to a decent interior makeover. And since the client is a young gentleman, it made sense to stay away from soft pinks and floral patterns and, instead, opt for something strong, yet stylish; masculine, yet welcoming.
Thus, strong textures of wood and stone were added to up the detail (and masculinity factor). Neutral colours, in varying lighter/darker shades, serve to highlight various pieces and surfaces while also exuding a strong sense of style.
Who says men can’t enjoy stylish spaces and their own personalised dressing rooms? This design sees a boutique-style walk-in wardrobe a few feet away from the bed, deliciously flowing out of the main suite thanks to similar colour palettes and materials/finishes.
Thanks to clever designing (like the mirror effect of the sliding wardrobe’s black-tinted glass doors), both space and depth are played with most creatively.
See, for instance, how the minimalist style flaunts its strong lines and clear spaces without resorting to cluttered objects. And how those perfect lighting fixtures illuminate the important areas of the dressing zone (i.e. the mirror), yet leave certain areas a tad darker for a more mysterious (and, dare we say, masculine) vibe.
It's easy to see why the main bathroom design works. For one, it perfectly mimics the colours, textures and patterns that have already been used in the rest of the interiors (ensuring consistency). But also look at how various design touches (like the glass panes and floating, wall-mounted vanity) serve to not only scare up more space, but complement that clean-and-elegant look.
What else could you want for your private bathroom?
Lastly, we sneak a peek at the kitchen. And although many people don't have high hopes for single men and their cooking abilities, we dare say that this modern kitchen design is the perfect fit for a bachelor pad. Strong (but clean) colours; decent storage space; creative lighting to highlight select areas (like the countertops for food prepping); and a touch of dazzle via the stainless steel appliances and -finishes.
