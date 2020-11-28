The brand-new condo with botanic charm

Mr Shopper Studio is the professional team bringing us our latest piece of design inspiration, and this time the portfolio project they’re sharing with us is a new condominium flaunting a most copy worthy style.
But first, a little bit about the experts in charge… Located in Singapore, the interior-design company Mr Shopper Studio was established back in 2014 with the owners combining their respective talents (soft furnishings and renovations). Since then, the company has gone on to complete a multitude of different projects featuring a variety of design styles.
Aiding in its reputation is the fact that Mr Shopper Studio was also the first in Asia to create the IPA Program (Interior Personality Analysis™). Thanks to this unique tool, the experts are able to better research a client’s personality, plus wants and needs, in order to boost their understanding of the space requirement and design conceptualisation.
Now, prepare to be amazed by something quite unique…
It doesn’t often happen that an interior has the style power to make one stop and stare (in a good way, obviously). Yet, this project by Mr Shopper Studio seems to be an exception.
Dark colour palettes blend most beautifully with warmer/cooler hues while a touch of dazzle is also ensured via the gold finishes, stainless steel trimmings, etc.
Same space, different angle, yet this time we are able to take in the other side of this welcoming open-plan layout. Plus, it allows us the chance to really get a good look at that eye-catching lighting fixture dangling above the dining table.
Don't you just love how there's literally a few feet of space in-between the seating/living area and the adjoining dining zone? The trick is to opt for creative and unique little
touches to make such separated spaces stand out from one another, yet there still needs to be some visual consistency.
Case in point, that delicious forest green of the upholstered dining chairs and –bench that is copied beautifully in the living room scatter cushions.
These may not be the biggest interiors ever seen, but the fact that there's enough space for a divine walk-in wardrobe such as this one tells us that limited legroom is no issue.
Notice the assortment of modern design/building materials, earthy colours, and warm lighting that expertly mimics the elegant vibe of the open-plan living area.
And what good is a sublime walk-in closet if it’s located far from your comfortable sleeping spot? Luckily, that’s not the case here, as that inviting dressing space is literally right around the corner from the bedroom.
And speaking of which…
… how's this for an inviting bedroom design? Notice the ingenious botanical vibe of that focal wall, the rich green colours, and the dazzling amount of fresh natural light streaming indoors.
In keeping with the natural colours scattered throughout the interiors, the bathroom presents a rich brown palette that goes oh-so perfect with the white accessories, shiny fixtures, and warm glows of lighting.
