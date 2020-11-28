The brand-new condo with botanic charm

Mr Shopper Studio is the professional team bringing us our latest piece of design inspiration, and this time the portfolio project they’re sharing with us is a new condominium flaunting a most copy worthy style.

But first, a little bit about the experts in charge… Located in Singapore, the interior-design company Mr Shopper Studio was established back in 2014 with the owners combining their respective talents (soft furnishings and renovations). Since then, the company has gone on to complete a multitude of different projects featuring a variety of design styles.

Aiding in its reputation is the fact that Mr Shopper Studio was also the first in Asia to create the IPA Program (Interior Personality Analysis™). Thanks to this unique tool, the experts are able to better research a client’s personality, plus wants and needs, in order to boost their understanding of the space requirement and design conceptualisation.

Now, prepare to be amazed by something quite unique…



