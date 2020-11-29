The modern apartment with opulent design touches

Ever since Summerhaus D’zign was first founded, this Singapore-based interior design firm has been operating full steam in order to bring deluxe designs to its ever-growing list of clientele. No wonder that private residential homes, boutique hotels, and brands in the hospitality industry make up the majority of Summerhaus D’zign’s portfolio.

But it’s not just about pretty designs and functional spaces, as Summerhaus D’zign also presents a rich collection of services for clients, including interior design consultancy, project management, design and build, renovation and construction, and much more.

No wonder the firm is as well-known for its ever-growing portfolio as it is for its various awards, including the 2018 Asia Pacific Property Awards which today's piece just happened to have won…