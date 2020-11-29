The modern apartment with opulent design touches

Ever since Summerhaus D’zign was first founded, this Singapore-based interior design firm has been operating full steam in order to bring deluxe designs to its ever-growing list of clientele. No wonder that private residential homes, boutique hotels, and brands in the hospitality industry make up the majority of Summerhaus D’zign’s portfolio.
But it’s not just about pretty designs and functional spaces, as Summerhaus D’zign also presents a rich collection of services for clients, including interior design consultancy, project management, design and build, renovation and construction, and much more.
No wonder the firm is as well-known for its ever-growing portfolio as it is for its various awards, including the 2018 Asia Pacific Property Awards which today's piece just happened to have won…
Every once in a while we come across a project that’s not just about adequate legroom and a visually pleasing design, but one which also enjoys indulging in an opulent look which would seem right at home in upper side New York or somewhere – like this one entitled ‘Riverisles’.
Although situated right here in Singapore, this lavish-yet-tastefully designed apartment seems to be doing everything right: a great combination of neutral colours; the inclusion of black highlights and slight gold finishes; and let’s not overlook the majestic amount of natural light flooding indoors, brilliantly making this open-plan living/dining room seem more open and spacious.
The results of this design have nothing to do with good luck. This is about a design team that showed off their professionalism and commitment to excellence by carefully considering every single space and piece to ensure that lavish look comes off perfectly.
Case in point, the matching dining- and coffee tables that have been carved from the same granite slab, creatively establishing a visual link between the living- and dining zones.
What do you do when you don't have hectares of space to play with? First, you remember that style is not conducive to legroom. And then you opt for tried-and-tested ways of adding more visual space to the room, like this mirror-coated wall that effectively doubles up this entire open-plan room.
Sans table, we can get a better look at the various tiny details that help add to the room's glamorous style. Like those modern table legs that flaunt a delicious gold finish for extra dazzle.
Although very pleasing to the eye, this bedroom space gets even more impressive once we learn the design details. Like the fact that the headboard uses special finishes that have been imported from Austria to ensure a rich suede-like texture. And that special-effect paints (imported from Italy) were used to boost the wall designs even more.
Remember that oversized mirror that helps to make the living/dining zone look bigger? A similar piece was added here to bestow the same visual spaciousness onto the bedroom.
But that doesn't make it our favourite piece in this room, for that honour is reserved for that striking little working/makeup spot next to the bed. Elegant, practical, and with an expert lighting design that makes this entire bedroom feel more like a 6-star hotel suite.
