The creative interior style of Cayman Residence

The company Mr Shopper Studio joined the interior-design industry back in 2014. Ken and Kate, its owners, jumpstarted their new venture by blending their backgrounds and skills (one a specialist in soft furnishings, the other a renovation expert) and enhancing their team via professional design consultants, project managers, and experienced craftsmen. 

This, in turn, has led to Mr Shopper Studio expanding both its client base and portfolio, especially considering the convenient services that are offered to clients (such as space planning, 3D rendering and –virtual tours, home staging, and bespoke furniture designs). 

Let’s be inspired by the Mr Shopper Studio project entitled ‘Cayman Residence’. 


The living room

An open-plan living room and dining area won’t mean much without adequate furnishings and décor. And that is how this stately 3m-long leather sofa with its enticing caramel browns came to appear right opposite the main TV feature wall. 

And speaking of which, that unforgettable TV feature wall with its vibrant walnut wood was designed (and clad) specifically for this space to ensure a visual flow. And it seems to have worked, for that rich brown also shows up in the dining area, among other places. 


Living room features

A great advantage of this colour palette is the fact that, thanks to that subtle earthy scheme, any additional furnishings and accessories, regardless of their individual colours, will fit simply smashingly. Can you see how those two leather loungers (also custom-made, by the way) add style and potential to the room without seeming overly busy or overstyled? 

And let’s not overlook that white shag rug with its lush look that, after it was flown in from the USA, ensures a soft underfoot sensation while also grounding the whole seating area. 


The dining space design

For the dining room, different furnishings from various origins were mixed and matched, although the end result is not as eclectic as one might expect. Instead, we are greeted by a room that:

• enjoys a neat and clean style

• offers adequate legroom for movement

• seems twice as big thanks to the floor-to-ceiling mirror (that entire right-hand side of the photo is a mere reflection!). 

Interestingly, as the dining room is located on the second floor, that elongated table (which was bought from Greyhammer) had to be specially craned in!


Delicate in-between details

See how the style continues into those “in-between” zones like the hallway and corners. An eye-catching table that seems ideal for storage; beautiful wall art and décor; and a table lamp that injects heaps of glamour (and perhaps a touch of the industrial style) into this design. 


The foyer

Adding a black piano and a handful of furnishings/accessories to the foyer ensures character. And don’t overlook yet another oversized wall mirror, this one perfectly reflecting the main living area while also doubling up on this space’s lighting levels. 


The bedroom

Most of the key style players from the rest of the interiors make a special cameo in the bedroom. There’s the wall mirrors on both sides of the bed; wooden panels that ensure some rich texture; a neutral colour palette that keeps the vibe clean and calm; elegant fabrics (especially that velvety headboard); and oceans of fresh sunshine streaming indoors. 

Our favourite piece in here? It has to be that sculptural artwork above the bed, becoming somewhat of a focal point while also ensuring a softness with its circular designs (which contrasts subtly with the rest of the room's harsh lines). 

Looking for bright ideas? Let’s see How to get the perfect lighting in every room

What’s your opinion on the interior look of Cayman Residence?

No, Thanks