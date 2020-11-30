The creative interior style of Cayman Residence

The company Mr Shopper Studio joined the interior-design industry back in 2014. Ken and Kate, its owners, jumpstarted their new venture by blending their backgrounds and skills (one a specialist in soft furnishings, the other a renovation expert) and enhancing their team via professional design consultants, project managers, and experienced craftsmen.

This, in turn, has led to Mr Shopper Studio expanding both its client base and portfolio, especially considering the convenient services that are offered to clients (such as space planning, 3D rendering and –virtual tours, home staging, and bespoke furniture designs).

Let’s be inspired by the Mr Shopper Studio project entitled ‘Cayman Residence’.



